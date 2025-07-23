AR Rahman Pokes Fun At Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Fiasco During US Concert: "I Won't Get You Into Trouble"

AR Rahman, who is currently on his Wonderment Tour in Washington, poked fun with his crisp words at the viral Coldplay kiss cam.

During the concert at the Tacoma Dome, when the cameraperson zoomed in on the lens over the crowd, Rahman is heard saying, "I won't get you into trouble. Don't worry," referring to the viral video which exposed an extramarital affair in public.

The viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot from the Coldplay concert, Boston set the Internet on fire, inviting a meme-fest on social media.

A day after being put on leave, Astronomer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Byron resigned after a viral video from the Coldplay concert in Boston showed him hugging a female co-worker, despite being married. The US tech company made the announcement of his resignation in a LinkedIn post, saying that their "standards were not met recently."

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," Astronomer said.

According to the company, they have appointed co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy as the interim CEO while the board searches for Byron's replacement.

Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, reacted to them, saying the couple was "either too shy" or "having an affair".

Later, in another follow-up video, he was heard saying, "Oh s**t, I hope we didn't do something bad".

