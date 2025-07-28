Messi Appears On 'Kiss Cam' At Coldplay Concert With Wife, Fans Joke "He Has Nothing To Hide"

A new video is making waves online, featuring football superstar Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, enjoying a Coldplay concert at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. The footage comes just days after another unexpected viral moment, and fans are buzzing about Messi's appearance at the show. When Chris Martin, Coldplay's lead singer, interacted with the crowd on the jumbotron, Messi made a surprise appearance, sending the stadium into a frenzy with chants of "Messi! Messi!" erupting throughout the venue.

Messi, dressed casually, smiled shyly before waving to the audience, a moment that quickly spread like wildfire on social media. Standing beside him, Ms Roccuzzo beamed with joy, enjoying the music.

"Lio. My beautiful brother," said Mr Martin from the stage. "You and your wife are looking so fine. Thanks for coming today to see our band play. The No.1 sportsperson of all time," Mr Martin added.

Watch the video here:

Coldplay x Leo Messi x Antonela ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iKQiuMDByQ — Fan Club | Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) July 28, 2025

Messi's simple wave had fans going wild, likening the moment to a FIFA World Cup spectacle. Fans praised the couple's effortless elegance, with some joking that he has "nothing to hide".

One user wrote, "Ohh I love this .. Messi has nothing to hide."

Another said, "GOAT. Even Coldplay knows he's the number one."

A third commented, "Enjoying life in football and outside football."

Coldplay wrapped up their US leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on July 27, marking the second and final night at this iconic venue. Earlier, the Coldplay show in Boston took an unexpected turn, with the band's "kiss cam" moment stealing the spotlight. During a show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, cameras zoomed in on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, who were caught on the kiss cam. The couple's embarrassed reactions prompted lead singer Chris Martin to quip, "Either they're shy or in an affair."

The incident, dubbed "ColdplayGate," sparked widespread controversy and memes, with many questioning the couple's relationship and workplace ethics.