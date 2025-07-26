Days After Coldplay Scandal, Astronomer Hires Chris Martin's Ex-Wife Gwyneth Paltrow As "Temporary Spokesperson"

Gwyneth Paltrow, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's ex-wife, has teamed up with AI startup Astronomer to poke fun at the viral kiss cam scandal involving former CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot. In a promotional video, the Hollywood actress and businesswoman tells viewers that she has been hired by the tech startup on a "very temporary basis" to represent more than 300 employees at Astronomer, and to answer some very basic questions. "Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. I've been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer," she says in the tongue-in-cheek video posted on the company's X account.

The Hollywood actor, known for movies like 'Iron Man', then notes that the company had "gotten a lot of questions in the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones." However, rather than addressing the controversy, Ms Paltrow sidesteps all the questions and starts to describe what the company does.

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. pic.twitter.com/WtxEegbAMY — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025

The video opens with someone typing, "OMG! What the actual F", before cutting to Ms Paltrow, who cheerfully declares that the New York-based firm is the "best place to run Apache Airflow". "We've been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation," she says.

The clip then shifts to another question about how the firm's social media team is handling the PR mess - only to be cut off mid-sentence. "Yes, there is still room available at our Beyond Analytics event in September. We will now be returning to what we do best - delivering game-changing results for our customers, she says.

"Thank you for your interest in Astronomer," Ms Patrow says as the video comes to an end.

Notably, the witty video comes more than a week after Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot - who have since resigned from their positions - were caught cosying up to one another on a Coldplay "kiss cam" at a concert near Boston. It was their uncomfortable reaction to the "kiss cam" - hiding their faces and avoiding the spotlight - that quickly went viral on social media, triggering various reactions. The frantic manner in which the couple hid made Coldplay's Chris Martin also joke that they were either having an affair or they were very shy.

Notably, both Byron and Cabot are married to other people. While Byron's wife is Megan Kerrigan, Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, owner of the Privateer Rum, and a member of one of Boston's most elite families.