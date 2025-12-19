"How Dare She...": HR Behind Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal Slams Gwyneth Paltrow

Kristin Cabot, the former Chief People Officer at Astronomer, has been in the news since she was spotted on the "kiss cam" with her then boss, Andy Byron, during a Coldplay concert in July. The incident led to Cabot's resignation and divorce proceedings.

In her first interview with different media houses since the incident, Cabot said that the embarrassing moment was a bad decision. She expressed regret and took accountability for her actions.

READ: Kristin Cabot Finally Breaks Silence After Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: "Made Bad Decision"

Cabot also slammed actress Gwyneth Paltrow over an Astronomer advertisement. Paltrow is the ex-wife of Coldplay's vocalist Chris Martin.

The Gwyneth Paltrow Ad After Incident

Speaking to The Times, Cabot said she felt that Astronomer poured fuel on the "raging fire" when they shared the advertisement featuring Gwyneth Paltrow as a "temporary spokesperson" shortly after July's incident.

"I've been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer," Paltrow said in the ad video, which has millions of views. "We've been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation," she said.

"Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones," the actress added.

READ: Ex-Astronomer CEO, Wife Spotted Together Months After Coldplay Fiasco: Report

Paltrow fielded questions alluding to the attention Astronomer received in the wake of the July incident, avoiding speaking about the incident while promoting the business.

Paltrow concluded, "We will now be returning to what we do best: delivering game-changing results for our customers. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer."

"How Dare She..."

Cabot told the Times she was appalled (by the advertisement) and threw away everything she owned from Paltrow's brand, Goop.

"I was such a fan of her company, which seemed to be about uplifting women. And then she did this. I thought, 'How dare she after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff.' What a hypocrite," Cabot added.