Ex-Astronomer CEO, Wife Spotted Together Months After Coldplay Fiasco: Report

Two months after Andy Bryon, the former CEO of Astronomer, was caught on camera with company HR chief Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert, there's a twist to the tale. He has been spotted with his wife, Megan, who was still wearing her wedding ring.

The couple was photographed leaving a lavish mansion in Kennebunk before heading to a local beach. According to The NY Post, they enjoyed a romantic sunset picnic together. They were also seen sitting on lounge chairs, having snacks with soda.

Later, more photos showed them both wearing their wedding rings and walking hand-in-hand during a morning stroll.

The report comes after Megan pulled back from public attention after the Coldplay fiasco. She took a break from social media and even removed Andy's last name from all her accounts.

There were also speculations and reports that she left their home in Massachusetts and went to stay at their property in Maine, according to Page Six.

Andy resigned from his role days after he was caught sharing an intimate moment with Cabot. As the camera panned, they appeared to have been caught off guard. While Byron ducked immediately, Cabot tried to hide her face, a move that made them look supposedly guilty.

Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, reacted to them, saying the couple was "either too shy" or "having an affair". Later, in another follow-up video, he was heard saying, "Oh s**t, I hope we didn't do something bad".

After the incident, Cabot, who was married to her second husband, Andrew Cabot, filed for a divorce in August. Later, Andrew claimed that he and Cabot were already separated at the time of the scandal.

According to their spokesperson, "Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening. Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they've always valued."

Earlier, Andrew's first wife, Julia, told the media that when she confronted him about the incident, he claimed "he had nothing to do with it, even though they were married and living together at the time."

Describing him as "not husband material," she added that the only thing he cared about was money.