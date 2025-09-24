Husband Of HR Exec In Viral Coldplay Scandal Had His Own Date At Concert

Just in case you thought the Coldplay jumbotron scandal was over, you were mistaken. New details from the night former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot were caught on camera sharing an intimate moment have emerged.

Kristin's husband, who was earlier reported to be in Japan at the time of the viral incident, was also at the same Coldplay show in Seattle, but with his own date, a new report has claimed. "He was in fact at the same Coldplay concert as Kristin," a source told PEOPLE.

It further came to light that Kristin and her husband, Andrew Cabot, had been living separately for several weeks, according to The Independent.

"They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable. Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn't a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend."

Kristin was seen in the arms of Andy Byron during the concert, but the saga truly began when the camera panned towards them and she quickly ducked out of sight. Once they realised they were on screen, Kristin covered her face as Andy tried to hide from view.

Frontman Chris Martin said, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," as the footage exploded online.

The source told PEOPLE, "She knew it was inappropriate to behave that way with her boss as the head of HR. Kristin and Andy had an excellent working relationship and a great friendship. There was no affair."

"It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it. But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job - all of that is unfair," the source further said. The video later led to the resignation of both executives, reported the NY Post.

Andrew had already filed for divorce on August 13. A spokesperson told PEOPLE that Andrew and his wife "were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert."

Following the viral video, Megan Kerrigan, Byron's wife and the Bancroft School's Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admissions, removed her last name from her Facebook profile. Later, she deactivated her profile.

Over the next few shows in different cities, Coldplay's Chris Martin often referred to the viral moment, "warning" people minutes before the camera started focusing on people in the crowd. He often drew applause, cheers, and laughs for seeing the lighter side of what was an international saga.