Malaika Arora On Being Judged By "Friends And Family" After Divorce With Arbaaz Khan: "Questioned About All My Choices"

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 and officially divorced in 2016. They share a 22-year-old son named Arhaan. The actress recently opened up about marrying "too young". She also spoke about being judged by family and friends alike when she took that drastic step.

In a conversation with India Today, Malaika spoke about how every decision at that point was put under a scanner and questioned.

She said, "I faced a lot of judgment and backlash, not just from the public, but even from my friends and family. I was questioned about all my choices at that point."

Furthermore, she emphasised why it was important for her to choose her own happiness and stay firm in her decision.

Malaika On Double Standards Against Women

The actress-model further spoke about how men are never questioned when they take such decisions.

"Those eyebrows are never raised," added Malaika.

She continued, "At some level, it's just understood that we live in a patriarchal society, and this is how things are. There is never any judgment when it comes to certain aspects in the case of men. Unfortunately, women have to bear the brunt of it daily. And if there's a woman who moves away from the typical, she is no longer the ideal woman. Immediately, things are said, and fingers are pointed."

"But if you move away from that and make a life, set an example," concluded Malaika.

When Malaika Revealed How Arbaaz And She Realised That Their Marriage Wouldn't Work

The actress once reflected on her marriage and acknowledged that sometimes things don't work out as planned.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika said, "I would have loved for my marriage to be forever, but that didn't happen. But that doesn't mean I have lost faith in love, or that what I have done is a huge mistake. It doesn't mean I could have changed the course of my life, no! Things that have been meant to happen, happened."

She added, "There were many situations where one tries to work on things to make sure something good comes out. But I think it came to a point where we decided that yeh nahi chalne wala hai (This marriage is not going to work). At that point, I needed to be happy before trying to work anything else out or making anybody else happy; I was not happy."

Malaika was last in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two started dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024.

