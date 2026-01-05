Employee Resigns After Manager's 'Insensitive' Response To Sick Mother: "Put Her In Shelter Home"

A woman employee at a private bank in India claimed in a Reddit post that she was forced to quit her job after her manager denied her leave to care for her critically ill mother. The employee alleged that the manager told her that if her mother is "not recovering, put her in a medical or shelter home and come to the office". The response, which has been labelled as "insensitive", sparked outrage and highlighted concerns about a toxic workplace.

In the post, the user stated that the employee asked for a few days for leave as her mother was critically ill because of the wrong medication. The user noted that she was just asking for some time.

Also read | DigiYatra Responds After Facial Recognition Mistakes Identical Twins For One Person At Mumbai Airport

"That was it. She was left with two choices - Work as usual or stay with her mother," a user named Mr_Moulick wrote in the post in r/IndianWorkplace subreddit.

"She stayed with her mother. Soon after that, she had to resign. She had worked there for years."

"I'm posting this here because I honestly don't know what the "right" response is anymore in such workplaces."

"What would you have done?" The user ended the post with a question, which resonated with many on the platform.

Also read | 12-Year-Old Japanese Gamer Plans To Quit School For Esports Career, Internet Reacts

Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant traction, with more than 600 upvotes. It also sparked a debate about workplace culture and employee rights.

"Ask the manager to give this suggestion in written, and watch his tone change and ego crumble," one user suggested.

"Damn, I empathise with her and the feelings that she had to go through. There should be some legal way to get back at this crude kind of exploitation," a second user wrote.

"This is really unfortunate. Why did she have to resign though instead of just letting them fire her?" a third wrote.