12-Year-Old Japanese Gamer Plans To Quit School For Esports Career, Internet Reacts

A 12-year-old Japanese boy wants to drop out of school and pursue gaming as a full-time career. Luckily, his parents are supporting him, but his decision has sparked a lively debate on social media, with a section of users questioning his life choices, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The gaming streamer, whose name is Tarou, began playing video games at the age of three and has over 230,000 followers on his YouTube channel. He has also achieved significant success in Fortnite.

He had announced that he won't attend secondary school. "This is the result of a year-long discussion with my family and school," he wrote online. "I want to create a lifestyle that allows me to seriously pursue esports, while still ensuring enough time for sleep, exercise and study."

His parents are supporting his decision, citing his exceptional focus and dedication to gaming. His father believes Tarou has the talent and passion to succeed in esports.

During a recent interview with NEWS Post Seven, his father supported his decision and said, "Traditional athletes train about five hours a day, but in gaming, players can train for 13 to 14 hours. Top contenders on the Asia server usually practise 10 to 12 hours daily, and they have done that consistently for five or six years."

"If he had to go to school every day, he would be exhausted after class. It would be impossible to guarantee the focused training time he needs."

As quoted in the report, Tarou said he wants to compete in the Fortnite World Cup. "Top players in these competitions are constantly improving", and "if I want to catch up or surpass them, practising less than 10 hours a day will not be enough," he said.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users in Japan, a country where nine years of education is compulsory, were divided while responding to this case. "Secondary schools are the most fun years. Hanging out with friends, joining clubs and enjoying school events. It feels like a waste to devote all of that to esports," one user said as quoted.

"I am rooting for you. The most important thing is to give your all to what you love," another said.

"I immediately understood his family's decision. Some people really should not criticise a child for not going to school," a third user wrote. "His earnings over the past few years might already surpass what most people make in a lifetime of studying and working a conventional job."