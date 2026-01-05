DigiYatra Responds After Facial Recognition Mistakes Identical Twins For One Person At Mumbai Airport

A traveller at Mumbai Airport highlighted the challenges of facial recognition technology when dealing with identical twins. The DigiYatra system, which is designed to ease airport entry, mistakenly identified twin brothers as one person and denied access. In an Instagram video, the user named Prashant Menon said that the twin brothers, registered DigiYatra users, attempted to enter the airport together but were rejected by the facial recognition gates. The system flagged an error, indicating that more than one person matched the same face.

"I am at the airport with my twin brother. We have both registered in DigiYatra. See the magic of DigiYatra. It says 'Access denied' because more than one person found with the same face," he said in the video.

Watch the video here:

"#digiyatra Hum judwa logon ke liye kuch kijiye DigiYatra waalon," he said in the video in Hindi, which translates to English as, "DigiYatra, do something for those who are identical twins."

Digiyatra reacted to the video, saying, "Dear Prashant, we appreciate you for highlighting this. We've reached out to you via DM with more details to assist further. Team DYF."

Social Media Reaction

The video gained significant attention on social media, with around 62,100 views and close to 200 comments. Many users found the video hilarious, as one said, "Sita and Gita were not included in the training model for this AI."

"Bachpan me hum confuse hote the, ab digi yatra ho gaya hai. Can't blame them. Else one of you can put a black mole on your cheek. Like apna purana hindi movies," another user joked.

"System is doing the right thing by flagging anomaly in data point (your faces) and sending you for manual verification at counter," a third user suggested.