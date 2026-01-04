Manager Brings Delicious Food For Potluck, But Forgets Laptop, Hilarious Video Goes Viral

A manager's participation in a potluck party in the office turned into a comedy of errors when he brought delicious food, but forgot the one thing he needed to work - his laptop.

The video, shared on Instagram by Siddharth Maheshwari, went viral on social media, leaving the colleagues as well as the social media users in splits.

"Yar khana to laya na main!!!! Ho jati hai missstake (Guys, I brought food at least!!!! Mistakes happen)," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

"At least the food was good!" quipped one colleague. Meanwhile, another can be heard saying that they had to give their laptop so that the manager could work on that day.

The video gained massive traction on social media, with nearly 2 million views and 67,700 likes. Around 500 users commented on the video, with a majority of them praising the manager for his camaraderie with his team members.

"Boss loves his team and the team loves their boss!!" one user wrote.

"You are blessed to have a manager like him. never stressed out for overload of office work," another wrote.

"How come your manager is so cool ...i thought every manager have the same features and characteristics," a third asked.

"I had gone to school once taking my chocolate bag and forgetting my books bag, but I was a kid," another user recalled their experience when they were in school.