IIT Madras Rolls Out BSc In Management And Data Science For Students And Working Professionals

IIT Madras New BSc Programme: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a new bachelor's programme aimed at equipping students and working professionals with management knowledge alongside analytical skills. The Bachelor of Science (BS) in Management and Data Science is open to all eligible candidates and offers strong career pathways in consulting, finance, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, public policy, and more.

Who Can Apply?

The programme has no minimum age requirement and no seat cap. Individuals who have passed Class 12 are eligible to apply. The course is also well-suited for working professionals, as it will be offered in a hybrid mode with recorded lectures, live sessions, and examinations scheduled on Sundays - making it accessible alongside work or other studies.

The first batch will commence in June 2026, and interested candidates must apply before May 31.

School students who have appeared for their Class 11 final examinations can also apply, irrespective of their stream or board. Those who qualify can enrol in the programme after successfully passing Class 12. Applicants must have studied Mathematics and English as subjects.

The launch comes at a time when data plays a crucial role across industries. Data is essential for building Artificial Intelligence (AI) models and driving innovation, while management skills are vital for effective decision-making in businesses.

"Designed by the Department of Management Studies (DoMS), this interdisciplinary degree blends business decision-making with data-driven problem solving to create future-ready professionals for the Data Age," IIT Madras said in a post on X.

Where To Apply?

Aspirants can apply for the course through the official direct link here.