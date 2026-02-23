PCOS Reset Guide: Nutritionist Shares Practical Lifestyle Changes To Manage The Condition Effectively

Stuck with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) despite trying everything? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a PCOS Reset Guide revealing how small, consistent lifestyle changes can help manage PCOS. In the Instagram post, she compared the "Before vs After" habits for better PCOS management.

At the beginning, she also highlighted the common symptoms of PCOS, then discussed simple habit adjustments that can help reset your body. The symptoms are-

Fatigue

Irregular cycles

Cravings

Bloating

Weight-stuck

Acne/hair fall

Anxiousness

Bain fog

Here's how simple habit adjustments can help reset your body:

Healthier Snack Swaps

Here are some of the healthier alternatives to snacks, according to the nutritionist, as follows-

Swap chips with roasted chana

Swap chocolate with cocoa chia pudding

Swap biscuits with soaked nuts

Swap sweets with seasonal fruits

According to Batra, “this stabilises blood sugar, reduces cravings, and supports digestive comfort.”

Coffee Consumption

She suggests a daily routine for replacing coffee intake with other beverages based on the time of day, outlining that “this supports hormonal balance, cortisol regulation, and sleep quality”.

Morning: Apple cider vinegar. She advises drinking coffee after breakfast.

Apple cider vinegar. She advises drinking coffee after breakfast. Evening: Spearmint tea.

Spearmint tea. Bedtime: Chamomile tea.

Screen Timing

She advises replacing screen time with activities like reading a book, talking to a friend, connecting with pets, and meditation.

Talking about the shift from passive device usage to active engagement, she reveals how it improves physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Stress reduction improves insulin sensitivity, mood, and hormone balance,” Batra adds.

Sleep Schedule

The nutritionist recommends changing to an enhanced sleep and wake-up schedule. It includes -

Shifting from a late bedtime (12 am - 3 am) and waking up time (8 am - 11 am) to an earlier sleep routine from 10 pm to 6 am.

She states, “Early sleep and wake align your circadian rhythm, supporting ovulation, metabolism, and energy.”

Balanced Meals

Further, in the caption, she mentions, “Along with these habits, change your carb-heavy plates to balanced meals with skin, hair, and even focus. The good news? Small, consistent lifestyle and nutrition shifts can make a big difference.”

The balanced meals include-

Protein

Fibre (vegetables, salads, sprouts)

Healthy fats (nuts, seeds, ghee)

Complex carbohydrates

She concludes the post by mentioning the results of the PCOS reset guide, which include more energy, regular cycles, balanced appetite, comfortable digestion, sustainable weight loss, clearer skin, reduced hair fall, and a calm, focused mind.

