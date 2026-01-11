Sleeping Less Than 7 Hours? New Study Says It Can Shorten Your Lifespan

Sleep plays a very crucial part in your overall health and well-being. When you get the required hours of sleep, it benefits your brain, immune system, memory, physical health and more. It also reduces the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart issues, and obesity. A new study says that getting good sleep can also help to increase longevity and poor sleep can shorten your lifespan. The study was conducted by Oregon Health & Science University and published in SLEEP Advances.

For the study, the researchers analysed a large national database wherein they studied survey patterns related to life expectancy across counties throughout the United States. They also compared county-level life expectancy figures with detailed survey data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) between 2019 and 2025. When the researchers analysed lifestyle factors linked to their longevity, they found sleep to stand out. The link between sleep and lifestyle factors was stronger than that of diet, physical activity, or social isolation. Smoking was the only factor that had a higher influence than sleep, the researchers found.

Andrew McHill, Ph.D., associate professor in the OHSU School of Nursing, the OHSU School of Medicine and OHSU's Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences and senior author of the study said, "I didn't expect it to be so strongly correlated to life expectancy. We've always thought sleep is important, but this research really drives that point home: People really should strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep if at all possible."

Much of the research was conducted by graduate students working in the Sleep, Chronobiology and Health Laboratory within the OHSU School of Nursing. Although experts have known that getting enough sleep improves general well-being, the study's authors said that they remained surprised by the close link between sleep length and lifespan. During the study, inadequate sleep emerged as a stronger indicator of longevity than either nutrition or physical activity. McHill said, "It's intuitive and makes a lot of sense, but it was still striking to see it materialize so strongly in all of these models. I'm a sleep physiologist who understands the health benefits of sleep, but the strength of the association between sleep sufficiency and life expectancy was remarkable to me."

Earlier research has linked inadequate sleep to higher mortality risks, yet this study marks the initial effort to reveal annual ties between sleep patterns and life expectancy in all U.S. states. The team used the CDC's criterion for adequate sleep; seven or more hours nightly, which matches guidance from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society. In virtually every state and for all years under review, the findings revealed a strong link between how long people slept and their expected lifespan.

The study avoided exploring the physiological mechanisms driving this relationship. That said, McHill pointed out that sleep holds vital importance for cardiovascular wellness, immune system strength, and cognitive abilities. He said, "This research shows that we need to prioritize sleep at least as much as we do to what we eat or how we exercise. Sometimes, we think of sleep as something we can set aside and maybe put off until later or on the weekend. Getting a good night's sleep will improve how you feel but also how long you live."

Ways To Get A Good Night's Sleep

Good sleep hygiene practices can help you get restorative rest. Here are some ways to get a good night's sleep.

Consistent Schedule: Stick to fixed bed and wake times daily, even on weekends. This can help regulate your circadian rhythm and consistency will strengthen your body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Stick to fixed bed and wake times daily, even on weekends. This can help regulate your circadian rhythm and consistency will strengthen your body's natural sleep-wake cycle. Sleep Environment: Keep your bedroom cool (60-67 degree Farhenheit), dark, and quiet using blackout curtains, earplugs, or white noise machines. This can help minimise disruptions and help you get a good sleep.

Keep your bedroom cool (60-67 degree Farhenheit), dark, and quiet using blackout curtains, earplugs, or white noise machines. This can help minimise disruptions and help you get a good sleep. Limit Screen Time: Avoid screens at least one hour before bed as blue light suppresses melatonin production. Replace this with reading or dim lighting.

Avoid screens at least one hour before bed as blue light suppresses melatonin production. Replace this with reading or dim lighting. Mindful Eating Habits: Skip caffeine after noon, heavy meals, or alcohol close to bedtime as they disrupt your sleep cycle. Light snacks like bananas or almonds can help stabilise blood sugar without any interference.

Skip caffeine after noon, heavy meals, or alcohol close to bedtime as they disrupt your sleep cycle. Light snacks like bananas or almonds can help stabilise blood sugar without any interference. Daily Exercise: Engage in 30 minutes of moderate activity like yoga or walking earlier in the day, not right before bed. Physical activity deepens your sleep.

Engage in 30 minutes of moderate activity like yoga or walking earlier in the day, not right before bed. Physical activity deepens your sleep. Relaxation: Practice deep breathing, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation to calm racing thoughts. These help to lower cortisol levels, helping you get faster sleep and fewer awakenings.

Practice deep breathing, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation to calm racing thoughts. These help to lower cortisol levels, helping you get faster sleep and fewer awakenings. Nap Strategically: Limit naps to 20-30 minutes before 3 PM if needed, avoiding longer or later ones as it can impact your nighttime sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.