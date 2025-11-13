The Sleep-Stress Connection: Doctor Reveals India's Overlooked Diabetes Trigger

Most of us know that food and exercise matter for good health, but sleep and stress often slip under the radar. They don't seem as obvious, yet both quietly shape how our body works every single day. In India, where long work hours and constant digital noise have become part of life, these two factors are silently fuelling a worrying rise in diabetes. We talk endlessly about junk food and sedentary lifestyles, but rarely about how restlessness at night or a mind that never switches off can slowly disturb the body's natural sugar control.

How Stress Triggers Diabetes

Stress, after all, isn't just a feeling. It's chemistry in motion. Whenever you're tense or overwhelmed, the body releases a cocktail of hormones; mainly cortisol and adrenaline; designed to help you power through. That's fine for a short burst of pressure, but when stress becomes your daily companion, those hormones hang around far longer than they should. Over time, cortisol starts dulling insulin's effect, keeping sugar trapped in the bloodstream instead of letting it enter cells for energy. The result? Gradually rising blood sugar and, before long, the slow march toward insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

The effects of stress also extend to behaviour. Stress creeps into life in quiet ways. It changes how we eat, sleep, and move without us realising it. People under pressure often grab a snack instead of a meal, stay up late, or skip rest altogether. These habits seem harmless at first but, over time, they wear down the body's balance. Ironically, the things that feel comforting in stressful moments, fast food, caffeine, or late-night scrolling, slowly make blood sugar harder to control.

How Sleep Triggers Diabetes

Sleep, in contrast, helps the body find its rhythm again. It's when the heart slows, the mind clears, and cells begin to repair. Deep sleep keeps insulin working as it should and helps restore hormonal balance. When we cut that short, the body doesn't get the recovery it needs. Over time, this lack of rest can dull insulin's effect and push the pancreas to overwork, raising the risk of diabetes.

Insufficient sleep also has a negative impact on the body's internal clock or circadian rhythm, which controls the energy production and usage cycle during the day. Disturbed circadian rhythms, quite common in people who sleep late or work night shifts can develop glucose metabolism complications and insulin resistance. When the body's biological clock is messed up or disrupted, it releases insulin at inappropriate times.

Furthermore, the lack of sleep has a huge impact on the factors that control our appetite. It boosts ghrelin, which is the hormone that causes hunger, and decreases leptin, which is the hormone that indicates fullness. This hormonal imbalance often leads to late-night snacking and cravings for carbohydrate-rich foods. Such habits, in the long run, lead to weight gain and deposit of fat in the abdominal area which is another major risk factor for diabetes.

Sleep quality is just as important as duration. Sleep apnea, for example, is a condition that affects the sleeping pattern by reducing the oxygen levels in the body and causing awakenings.

Body's stress response is activated due to these interruptions, leading to spike in blood sugar. According to research, more than half of the individuals also have moderate to severe sleep apnea, in case of diagnosed type 2 diabetes.

How To Manage Sleep And Stress Triggers For High Blood Sugar

These problems have been amplified by modern urban lifestyles. Working late nights, excessive exposure to screens, and digital stress can delay the release of melatonin, the hormone that signals the body to rest. One might not get restorative sleep despite spending enough hours in bed. Many Indians today live in a state of constant exhaustion, a silent driver of metabolic imbalance that no amount of diet or exercise alone can fix.

To solve the problem, there needs to be a complete change of awareness and approach. Diabetes prevention and management is not just about diet changes and exercise, but also about sleep, stress management and mental health.

When healthcare providers counsel patients about lifestyle changes, sleep schedules and emotional well-being should also be the part of discussion. It is as important as calorie counts and blood tests. Likewise, individuals should see adequate rest and relaxation as the necessary components of long-term health.

India's growing diabetes burden is not only a story of sugar and sedentary habits. It is also a reflection of sleepless nights, tense minds, and overworked bodies. By recognising sleep and stress as biological triggers rather than minor lifestyle issues, we can move towards more holistic prevention and better metabolic outcomes. A calm mind and a rested body are powerful medicines. On this World Diabetes Day, it is worth remembering that sometimes the most effective way to protect your blood sugar begins with something as simple as a peaceful night's sleep.

(By Dr Bilal Thangal T M, Medical Lead, NURA - AI Health Screening Centre)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.