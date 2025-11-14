Breaking Fertility Myths: Diabetes Doesn't Mean You Can't Conceive, Says Specialist

For many people living with diabetes, the idea of having a baby can raise understandable questions. It can feel daunting. Will my condition affect my fertility? Is pregnancy safe for me? Can my baby be healthy? These are important concerns but they no longer have to come with fear. Advances in reproductive medicine and diabetes care have transformed what's possible. Today, countless women and men with diabetes are becoming parents, thanks to precise medical management and the right support.

How Diabetes Impacts Fertility: Understanding The Link

Diabetes can influence fertility in subtle ways but understanding these effects allows couples to plan with confidence. In women, high blood sugar may disrupt hormonal balance and interfere with ovulation, sometimes causing irregular periods or making conception less predictable. It can also contribute to conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome, one of the leading causes of infertility. For men, elevated glucose can affect sperm quality and motility or cause DNA damage within sperm cells. In both cases, keeping blood sugar levels stable improves reproductive health and significantly boosts the chances of conception.

What Couples With Diabetes Need To Do

The most powerful tool for success is preparation. Before trying for a baby, it's vital to achieve good glucose control ideally an HbA1c level below 6 per cent. Pre-conception appointments with a GP, endocrinologist and fertility specialist help ensure medications are safe, nutrition is balanced and lifestyle plans are realistic. Some couples begin this process several months in advance so that both partners are in the best possible health when they start trying to conceive.

Monitoring Glucose Levels Regularly Helps

Over the past decade, medical technology has made this journey safer than ever. Continuous glucose monitors and smart insulin delivery systems allow for real-time control of blood sugar, while fertility specialists can closely track ovulation and embryo development. These innovations mean that pregnancies once considered "high-risk" are now routinely managed with excellent outcomes. At Luma fertility, we have seen women with long-standing type 1 or type 2 diabetes achieve healthy pregnancies after working closely with their care teams. Their stories are a testament to how science and self-care can come together to change lives.

Nutrition And Daily Habits Matter

Nutrition and daily habits still play a central role. A diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats helps stabilise blood sugar and supports hormonal health. Regular exercise, anything from yoga to brisk walking, enhances insulin sensitivity and reduces stress. Supplements such as folic acid, iron and vitamin D for women, and zinc, selenium and antioxidants for men, can further improve reproductive outcomes when advised by a doctor.

India-Specific Problems

For Indian couples, the challenge can be more complex. Genetic factors, traditional high-carbohydrate diets and a tendency towards central obesity increase the likelihood of developing diabetes at a younger age. Around fifteen percent of pregnancies in India are affected by some form of diabetes, yet awareness and screening remain limited. By talking openly about reproductive health and diabetes, communities can break the silence that often prevents timely care. Early screening, lifestyle changes and proactive discussions with doctors can dramatically reduce complications and improve fertility outcomes.

What Happens After You Get Pregnant?

Once pregnancy begins, ongoing monitoring becomes crucial. Women with diabetes are usually seen more often by their healthcare teams, have regular blood sugar checks and additional scans to monitor the baby's growth. These appointments provide reassurance but, more importantly, enable early adjustments when needed. With today's collaborative approach, about ninety-five percent of women who maintain good glucose control deliver healthy babies. Birth defect rates are now comparable to those in the general population, and breastfeeding remains not only safe but highly beneficial for both mother and child.

What truly matters is shifting the conversation from limitation to possibility. Diabetes management is no longer about restriction-it's about empowerment through knowledge and medical partnership. By engaging openly with healthcare providers, asking questions about fertility and reproductive wellness, and planning early, couples can make informed choices that align with their dreams of parenthood.

There should be no stigma in discussing diabetes and fertility. Talking about these issues does not reveal weakness; it reflects strength and awareness. When we replace silence with conversation, fear gives way to understanding and understanding leads to healthier families. Every successful pregnancy achieved through careful management stands as proof that living with diabetes need not define your future.

If you are living with diabetes and hoping to start a family, speak to your doctor or a fertility specialist. Begin planning early, explore the options available and trust in modern medicine's ability to support you. Parenthood is possible, and your journey can be safe, joyful and full of hope when guided by the right expertise.

(By Dr Radhika Sheth - MS, DNB, FCPS Masters in Reproductive Medicine, Homerton University, UK Fellowship in Advanced Infertility & Andrology, Germany | Medical Director & IVF Specialist, Luma Fertility)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.