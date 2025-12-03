Forget Melatonin Supplements, These Bedroom Light Hacks May Get You Deeper Sleep

In the constant pursuit of deeper, more restorative sleep, many of us have turned to melatonin supplements and weighted blankets, as well as an array of sleep trackers. While these can certainly play a role, a growing body of scientific evidence, as per the International Sleep Foundation, suggests that the key to unlocking deep sleep might be far simpler and closer to home through optimising the bedroom lighting. Forget using costly melatonin pills for deep sleep; the key lies in understanding and manipulating the light in the sleep environment, which can be a game-changer for achieving optimum sleep quality, circadian rhythm, and overall well-being.

​Our bodies are exquisitely tuned to the natural light-dark cycle, a system known as our circadian rhythm. This internal clock dictates when we feel awake and alert and when we start winding down for sleep. The most evident indicator for this rhythm is light, particularly its intensity and colour temperature. So, doesn't it make sense that fixing the lighting in your bedroom may get you better sleep?

4 Simple Bedroom Light Hacks For Better Sleep

​One of the biggest culprits disrupting modern sleep is blue light, which is emitted in abundance by smartphones, tablets, computers, and LED screens. This blue light sends signals to our brains that it's daytime. As per Harvard Health, this increased exposure to blue light in the evening hours effectively delays the release of melatonin, the "sleep hormone" our bodies naturally produce to signal that it's time to rest. This suppression can lead to difficulty falling asleep, disturbed sleep, and a general feeling of not being fully rested.

​Hack 1: The Sunset Simulation

​Just as our ancestors experienced a gradual dimming of light as the sun set, we can replicate this within our homes. Instead of suddenly switching off bright overhead lights, aim to slowly ease into darkness.

​Implement smart lighting by investing in smart bulbs that allow programming a gradual dimming sequence in the hours leading up to bedtime.

​Layer your lighting by using dimmer switches for overhead lights. As evening approaches, switch from bright task lighting to softer, ambient lamps.

​Embrace warm-toned bulbs by opting for bulbs with a lower Kelvin (K) temperature, typically in the 2700K to 3000K range. These emit a warmer, more orange-red light, which is less disruptive to melatonin production than cooler, bluer light (4000K+).

​Imagine the bedroom slowly transforming, mirroring the gentle descent of dusk outside, guiding the body into a state of calm readiness for sleep.

​Hack 2: Remove Blue Light From The Bedroom

​The most direct way to combat blue light disruption is to remove its sources from the sleep environment, especially in the 1-2 hours before bed.

​Implement a strict "no screens in bed" rule, which should include phones, tablets, and laptops. Charge them outside the bedroom, preferably far away from the bedroom.

​Use blue light filters if there is a need to use screens, and activate night shift modes on devices, which shift the screen's colour spectrum to warmer tones. For this, consider blue-light-blocking glasses, especially if there is a habit of working late or spending significant time in front of screens.

​Opt for red or amber nightlights, as some light is needed for navigating at night. Choose very dim red or amber-toned nightlights. These colours have the least impact on melatonin production.

​Hack 3: Embrace Darkness

​Once sleep is the goal, the bedroom should be as dark as possible. Even small amounts of light can enter the eyelids and send disruptive signals to the brain.

​Blackout curtains or blinds are essential for blocking out streetlights and car headlights.

​Covering all light-emitting devices, even tiny indicator lights on chargers, smoke detectors, or alarm clocks, can be surprisingly disturbing. In the Cleveland Clinic, it is mentioned that light-emitting devices disturb the internal clock, negatively impacting the quality of sleep. For this, use electrical tape or small stickers to cover these devices.

​Consider an eye mask; if complete darkness isn't achievable, a comfortable eye mask can dim the light effectively.

​Hack 4: Morning Light Exposure

​While evening light management is important, don't underestimate the power of morning light. Getting the morning sun is very important, as the bright, natural light soon after waking can help to powerfully reset the circadian rhythm, signalling to your body that the day has begun. This draws a distinction between day and night, making it easier to fall asleep later.

​Open your curtains immediately to let the natural light flood in after waking up.

​Step outside, as even a short walk or sitting near a window with direct sunlight can make a significant difference.

​Consider a dawn simulator alarm clock, as these gradually brighten the room, resembling a natural sunrise, and act as an alarm, further supporting the natural rhythm.

By optimising the bedroom light by dimming lights before bed, eliminating blue light sources in the evening, using blackout curtains and dim nightlights, and maximising morning sunlight exposure. These simple changes can improve sleep quality, align your body clock, and help achieve deeper, more restorative sleep naturally.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.