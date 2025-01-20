Melatonin For Sleep: What Are The Risks?

Melatonin supplements have become more common than ever. For the unversed, melatonin is a hormone that your brain produces in response to darkness. It regulates your body's sleep-wake cycle. Darkness increases melatonin production which signals the body to sleep. It has been found that some people who have trouble sleeping have low levels of melatonin in the body.

These days, sleep disorders, especially insomnia affect many. Therefore, more and more people are using melatonin supplements for insomnia and other sleep-related issues. However, overuse of melatonin supplements is linked with several side effects.

The rising reliance on melatonin: Know the dangers

Melatonin is generally considered safe for short-term use. However, it should not be overconsumed.

"As we know, melatonin is a hormone that enables the regulation of circadian rhythms and sleep-wake cycles. However, individuals who take melatonin supplements in excess can face certain side effects such as disruption of the sleep-wake cycle," Dr. Sumit Aggarwal, Associate Director & Head - Internal Medicine, Sarvodaya Hospital explained.

"Overuse can disrupt natural hormone production, causing anxiety, mood swings, and potential developmental risks in young people," mentioned Dr. Anjali Kumar, Obstetrician & Gynecologist at CK Birla Hospital in an Instagram video on her page Maitri.

Dizziness, headaches, hormonal disturbances, irregular heartbeat and digestive issues are some other side effects.

How much to consume

It is important to understand how much melatonin one can consume safely. "Usually, a dose between the range of 0.2 and 5mg is considered adequate and safe. However, it depends on one's lifestyle, weight, and reaction to the supplements," Dr. Aggarwal added.

Precautions to follow:

Before taking melatonin it is important to:

1. Consult a doctor:

Your doctor will prescribe the right amount of melatonin for you. An expert will also help correct the sleep-related issue with right medical assistance.

2. Refrain from long-term dependency:

These supplements should not be considered as a long-term solution for sleep-related issues/disorders.

3. Avoid driving or using any machinery:

After taking melatonin one may experience dizziness. Therefore, do not drive or do any taks which require concentration or alertness.

Focus on sleep hygiene

Instead of taking these supplements, one should focus on building sustainable sleep habits that can improve overall well-being. It will help reduce dependency on melatonin.

Regulate your sleep cycle. "Individuals taking these supplements must also try and adopt a healthy and consistent sleep cycle," said Dr. Aggarwal.

"Remember, good habits pave the way for restorative sleep and better health," highlighted Dr. Kumar.

(Dr. Sumit Aggarwal, Associate Director & Head - Internal Medicine, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.