Melatonin For Sleep: Doctor Explains Side Effects Of Long-Term Use

Sleep issues have become increasingly common in recent years due to a variety of factors. From modern lifestyle to high levels of stress, several factors can disturb the natural sleep cycle. In response to these challenges, more and more people are turning to melatonin supplements as a solution for managing their sleep issues. For the unversed, melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain, primarily in response to darkness. It helps regulate the body's circadian rhythm, signalling when it's time to sleep. Supplemental melatonin is often used to help those struggling with insomnia, jet lag, or shift work-related sleep disturbances. These supplements have recently gained attention as a quick solution to sleep-related issues. While melatonin can be an effective sleep aid, increased dependence can contribute to certain side effects.

Side effects of melatonin

"It feels like everyone is having trouble sleeping these days - long work hours, late scrolling, odd routines, all of it adds up. So people reach for whatever seems to help them fall asleep quickly, and melatonin is easy to get and sounds harmless. A lot of folks think it's natural, so it's fine, and they take it without thinking much about the root cause of their sleep issues. And once it works a few times, they keep taking it instead of fixing their habits. Over time, this turns into a kind of quiet dependence, even when small lifestyle changes might have been enough," said Dr. Parinita Kaur, Principal Consultant & Unit Head - Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.

Possible side effects of melatonin

"People assume melatonin is totally safe, but it can cause odd reactions. Some wake up feeling heavy or slow, like they didn't get proper rest. Others get mild headaches, stomach unsettled, or dreams that feel too real."

"A few people feel a bit off the next morning without knowing why. It can interfere with medicines too, especially things for blood pressure, sugar, or thinning the blood. Those with hormonal issues sometimes feel more sensitive to it. Most side effects show up when someone takes more than they need or keeps using it for too long. Each person reacts differently, so it's not predictable," Dr. Kaur explained.

How to use melatonin safely

"The safest way is to start small-really small-and see how your body responds. Many people take way more than they actually need. Take it only when you're close to going to bed; earlier doses can throw your rhythm off."

If you're already on medicines, especially anything for sugar, mood, seizures, or BP, it's better to double-check with a doctor. And it won't work well if your routine is chaotic, so dim lights, put away screens, and try to keep a steady bedtime. If you notice dizziness or feel strange the next day, just stop for a bit and reassess," the expert advised.

Some other tips include:

Before starting melatonin, especially if you're pregnant, nursing, or taking other medications, consult a doctor to discuss if it's appropriate for you.

Start with a low dose, and see how your body responds. Higher doses are not always more effective and can increase the risk of side effects.

Take melatonin about 30-60 minutes before bedtime to align with your natural sleep cycle.

Ensure your sleeping environment is conducive to rest: dark, quiet, and cool. Limiting screen time before bed can also help.

Try to maintain a consistent sleep schedule, going to bed and waking up at the same time each day.

While melatonin can be a helpful short-term solution, reliance on sleep aids may mask underlying issues. It's important to address lifestyle factors that contribute to sleep disturbances.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.