What Happens If You Drink Clove Water For 10 Straight Days, Nutritionist Explains

When consumed regularly, a tiny household spice may offer an unexpected range of health benefits. Clove water is a simple infusion created by soaking cloves in water, and it is growing increasingly popular among health enthusiasts and nutritionists alike. In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal outlines the potential benefits of consuming clove water for 10 days in a row, sparking renewed interest in this common kitchen ingredient. Nmami claims that this simple home remedy is an example of "basic biochemistry at work" rather than a wellness fad.

“Clove water isn't a fad, it's basic biochemistry at work … Stick to the 10-day window, keep it simple, and let consistency do the work,” Nmami writes in the caption.

In the video, Nmami explains how regular consumption of clove water, which is rich in the bioactive compound eugenol, can support multiple bodily systems. Many of the benefits she mentions stem from eugenol's well-known anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties.

According to Nmami Agarwal, lung health may be one of the first areas to show improvement. Clove water can help reduce mucus and inflammation in the lungs, especially for those who often experience congestion or breathing difficulties.

“Your lungs start clearing up thanks to eugenol,” she explains, adding that the compound helps soothe inflamed airways.

Clove water can also benefit digestive health. According to Nmami, cloves help activate digestive enzymes, allowing the body to break down food more efficiently.

This may help reduce bloating and promote smoother digestion — issues many people face due to irregular eating habits and stress.

“Digestion gets smoother. It boosts enzymes that help break down food and ease bloating,” Nmami says.

The antioxidant content of cloves also supports skin health. Over time, clove water may promote brighter, more radiant-looking skin by reducing oxidative stress in the body. These antioxidants help neutralise free radicals, which are linked to premature ageing and skin damage.

Another notable benefit is dental health. Nmami Agarwal highlights the antibacterial properties of cloves as helpful for oral hygiene, noting that cloves have traditionally been used in remedies for toothaches.

“Your skin starts glowing because these are loaded with antioxidants. It's great for your dental health,” the nutritionist adds.

According to Nmami, clove water may also naturally increase melatonin levels, which can help relax the nervous system and improve sleep quality.

“Your sleep gets better because it naturally boosts melatonin levels, which further calms your nerves and improves your sleep quality,” Nmami says.

However, Nmami stresses the importance of consistency and moderation. Rather than consuming clove water continuously, she advises sticking to a 10-day window, keeping the preparation simple, and allowing regularity to do the work.

While clove water may support overall health, Nmami suggests using it alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, and not as a replacement for medical advice or treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.