6 Yoga Asanas That You Should Do To Get Better Sleep

Sleep is one of the factors that has a significant influence on your overall health and well-being. Therefore, it is important that you get the required hours of sleep every night. When you don't sleep well, it increases your risk of obesity, diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, stroke, and heart disease, among others. It is recommended that people get at least 7 to 9 hours of good sleep each night.

Some people struggle to get sleep and that could happen due to various reasons. However, there are several ways that can help you get the required hours of sleep. From lowering exposure to blue light to performing light exercises, you can adopt different ways that can help you get better sleep. Doing certain yoga asanas can also be beneficial.

Yoga Asanas For Better Sleep

Here are some yoga asanas that you can do to get better sleep.

Balasana (Child's Pose)

This is a simple pose that stretches your back and hips while calming your mind. Kneel on the floor and sit back onto your heels. Then fold forward, extending your arms in front of you and letting your forehead rest on the mat or a pillow. Breathe deeply for 5-10 breaths. This pose reduces stress hormones like cortisol, eases anxiety from the day, and signals your body to unwind, which makes it easier to fall asleep quickly. Regular practice before bed can help release built-up tension in the lower back.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

This is an inversion that helps boost circulation and get rid of the fatigue from your legs. Lie on your back near a wall, scoot your hips close, and swing your legs up to rest vertically against it, forming an L-shape with your body. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides or on your belly, and hold for 5-15 minutes while breathing steadily. This pose activates the parasympathetic nervous system, lowers blood pressure, and soothes swollen legs from standing or sitting all day.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

This asana releases tightness in your hamstrings and spine while calming your mind. Stand with feet hip-width apart, inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale as you hinge at the hips and let your upper body hang forward, bending your knees if tight. The forward fold increases blood flow to the brain, flushes toxins, and stretches the body.

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

This is a flowing sequence that massages your spine and evens out your breath. Start on all fours with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale into Cow: drop your belly, lift your chest and tailbone. Exhale into Cat: round your spine up, tuck chin to chest. Do this for 10 rounds. This asana lubricates spinal joints, relieves back pain from stress, and balances energy, preventing the restlessness that keeps you awake.

Salabhasana (Locust Pose)

This pose helps to strengthen your back gently to counteract daytime posture slump and improve sleep. Lie face down, arms by sides, palms down. Inhale, lift chest, arms, and legs off the floor, squeezing glutes and gazing forward. Hold 3-5 breaths, then release. Repeat this for 3-5 times. It helps the spine, improves posture, and reduces physical fatigue that can lead to poor sleep. Keep your lifts small to avoid strain, focusing on breath.

Savasana (Corpse Pose)

This is the ultimate pose for total body and mind reset before sleep. Lie flat on your back, legs hip-width apart, arms slightly out, palms up. Close eyes, relax every muscle from toes to head, and breathe naturally for 5-10 minutes. This pose brings together the benefits of yoga asanas, deepens relaxation, and trains your brain to shut down. It's perfect for bedtime as it reduces insomnia by fostering stillness.

Practice these poses 20-30 minutes before bed, in a quiet space. They help to lower stress, improve circulation, and regulate your breath.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.