Nutritionist Recommends Saffron-Based Drink To Reduce Stress And Anxiety

We all go through days when everything feels a bit too much — when anxiety quietly creeps in, or our energy dips without any clear reason. In today's fast-paced world, such moments are perfectly normal. But nature, as always, has its remedies — and this time, it's the golden “sunshine spice,” saffron. Known for its rich colour and aroma, saffron can also help lift your mood and ease stress or anxiety. And this insight comes from none other than nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee.

In her latest Instagram entry, Anjali Mukerjee talks about the benefits of consuming a saffron-based beverage, especially when you're having a rough day. “Feeling low or anxious lately? A simple saffron-infused drink might help,” she writes in her caption, adding that besides calming your nervous system, saffron can also help “with PMS or menopausal irritability.”

“Saffron does improve mood and mental clarity. According to Ayurveda, it is a rejuvenating tonic. Saffron, when used as a warm drink, helps to calm the mind. It reduces sadness, lifts your mood, and deals with mild depression. This is because its bioactive compounds, which are crocin, crocetin and safranal, are released into the warm liquid and which helps to control the mood and anxiety,” claims Anjali Mukerjee.

The nutritionist adds, “It is also anxiolytic. So it can be used for PMS by young girls, and it can be used by menopausal women. Basically, people who get very agitated easily or are anxious. Those who need calming down because these molecules, these bioactive compounds, help to release serotonin. The crocin helps to release serotonin, which calms the mind. The crocetin and the safranal help to release norepinephrine and epinephrine, which are the motivating hormones that help you to go ahead and do things.”

In conclusion, Anjali Mukerjee shares, “Saffron helps to release dopamine. Therefore, consuming a beverage made from saffron is a great idea, either in the morning or the evening.” The nutritionist recommends having the warm saffron-based drink once a day to experience its calming effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.