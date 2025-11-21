Want Flexible And Pain-Free Back? Try These 4 Simple Stretches For A Stronger, Healthier Spine

In today's sedentary lifestyle, back pain has become a common condition affecting millions worldwide. What might start as a minor ache after sitting at a desk or a subtle twinge during a workout can soon become a life-altering ailment for millions of people around the world. Back pain is a widespread issue that many people deal with in their daily lives.

Recently, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared some simple yet effective solutions to keep your spine strong, flexible and pain-free. According to Yasmin, Joseph Pilates' philosophy emphasises the importance of spinal flexibility, stating "you are as young as your spine is flexible."

Yasmin highlighted that the spine moves in four directions: flexion, lateral flexion, spinal rotation, and extension. She emphasised that dedicating just five minutes a day to moving your spine can make a significant difference. By incorporating these simple stretches into your daily routine, you can improve your posture, reduce mid-back stiffness, and maintain a healthy spine.

Posting a clip on Instagram, she wrote, “Your spine deserves some love, too. Here are 4 simple stretches to keep it strong, flexible, and pain-free! Perfect for anyone sitting long hours or feeling that mid-back stiffness creeping in. Do them daily 5 to 6 reps — your posture will thank you later.”

In the video, Yasmin shared about four simple stretches to keep your spine strong, flexible, and pain-free. She recommended doing these stretches daily, 5-6 reps, to see noticeable improvements in your posture and overall spinal health.

Later in her clip, she aptly puts it, "Move your spine daily, and it will move you and it will move you for life." By prioritising your spinal health, you can enjoy a healthier, more active lifestyle. So, take a few minutes each day to give your spine the love it deserves, and reap the benefits of a strong, flexible, and pain-free back.

Earlier, in an Instagram video, Karachiwala demonstrated 16 different Pilates exercises tailored for women across different decades of life. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote, "Real women do pilates at any age.”

Karachiwala mentioned a series of 16 Pilates exercises in the video that are designed to build.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.