Sesame Seeds (Til) Contain More Calcium Than Milk; All Health Benefits Listed

In India, it is traditionally believed that winter is the season to enjoy nutrient-dense foods without concern for calorie intake. One such superfood is sesame seeds, which have been a staple in the diet for centuries. They are particularly revered during the winter months for their warming and nutritional properties. In Ayurveda, sesame seeds are classified as Ushna (warming), indicating that they help the body generate internal heat, making them especially beneficial in colder weather. During winter festivals like Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Pongal, they are commonly paired with jaggery to provide immediate warmth and sustained energy.

While sesame seeds can keep you warm, they are also known for their remarkable calcium content. Sesame seeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium and contain more calcium than milk. Around 100 grams of whole sesame seeds can provide roughly 975-1,450 mg of calcium, whereas 100 ml of milk contains only about 125 mg. This means that a mere three tablespoons of whole sesame seeds contain more calcium than a glass of milk. Sesame seeds also contain magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus, essential cofactors that help the body effectively absorb and direct calcium into the bones rather than soft tissues.

Adequate calcium is essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth, as well as supporting overall skeletal health. Sesame seeds can effectively help individuals with lactose intolerance boost their calcium intake. In addition to calcium, sesame seeds are rich in various nutrients, including magnesium, copper, iron, zinc, and vitamin B6. They are also a great source of healthy fats, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are important for heart health. The unique combination of these nutrients contributes to several health benefits:

Health benefits of sesame seeds

1. Optimal bone health

Beyond high calcium, they provide magnesium and phosphorus to maintain bone density and prevent osteoporosis, especially in winter when lower sunlight limits Vitamin D synthesis.

2. Support heart health

Sesame seeds contain lignans (sesamin and sesamolin) and phytosterols that help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol and regulate blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease.

3. Boost immunity

Sesame seeds allow your body to fight against seasonal illnesses like colds and flu due to their high zinc, iron, and selenium content.

4. Antioxidant rich

Sesame seeds contain sesamolins and sesamin, antioxidants that can help protect the body from oxidative stress and inflammation.

5. Ensure healthy skin and hair.

The natural oils and Vitamin E in sesame seeds act as internal moisturizers, preventing the dryness and flakiness common in cold weather. Additionally, sesame seed oil can help protect your skin against UV rays.

6. Support healthy digestion

Their high fibre content aids digestion, which often slows down during the winter months.

7. Hormonal balance

Phytoestrogens in the seeds can help balance hormones, particularly easing symptoms during menopause.

8. Blood sugar control

Studies suggest that sesame seeds may help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for those with diabetes.

9. Weight management

Including sesame seeds in meals can promote satiety due to their healthy fat and protein content, which may assist in weight management.

Ways to incorporate sesame seeds into your diet:

Enjoy classic Indian snacks like tilkut, til ladoo, til chikki, or gajak.

Sprinkle sesame seeds on yogurt, oatmeal, or smoothie bowls for an added crunch and nutritional boost.

Use sesame seeds in bread, cookies, or energy bars for added flavour and health benefits.

Blend toasted sesame seeds into tahini, which can then be used in dressings, dips, or as a spread.

Incorporate sesame seeds into salads or stir-fries for extra texture.

Including sesame seeds in your winter diet can provide a host of health benefits. For effective results, make them a part of your daily diet in the right quantity rather than just enjoying an occasional treat.

