Health Benefits Of Black Sesame Seeds Or Kala Til

Black sesame or kala til has a rich history that dates back approximately 5,000 years to the Indus Valley civilization. Over the years, the black til evolved in the Indian subcontinent through the practice of Ayurveda. The highly nutritious seeds offer a range of health benefits, along with being widely used for cultural and spiritual practices. Studies suggest that black sesame are a traditional health food, particularly in Asian countries, due to their significant nutritional value and health-boosting properties. From boosting hair health to improving digestion and immunity, kala til can make a difference when it is mindfully used as part of the daily diet.

Top Health Benefits Of Black Sesame Seeds

1. Bone Health

Black sesame seeds are rich in calcium and magnesium, which can nourish the body, especially for people who suffer from bone density issues. Studies indicate that the high nutritional value of black sesame seeds can even benefit reduced bone density caused due to hormonal changes during menopause. The compounds sesamin, sesamol, sesamolin, and sesamol are the major bioactive plant chemicals found in black sesame seeds, which help play a protective role. Even postmenopausal osteoporosis, which is fairly common amongst Indian women due to nutrient deficiencies. It has been observed that black sesame seeds could have a positive impact on postmenopausal women experiencing bone-related problems, like osteoporosis and arthritis.

In India, sesame seeds are used in various traditional food preparations like bhugga, gachak til, tilcholi, pitha and til ke laddu, which are analyzed for their nutrient content, including calcium, which can help increase calcium intake.

2. Hair And Skin Health

Black sesame has traditional Ayurvedic use for hair growth and glowing skin due to its nutrient-dense profile. There are certain bioactive compounds present in black sesame seeds that help in increasing hair blackening. It is believed to nourish the hair strands or Yin and supplement kidney function, which in traditional Chinese medicine is linked to hair vitality and color. Thus, consuming black sesame is associated with promoting healthy hair and can be used to address premature graying.

Sesame oil, extracted from sesame seeds, is known for its moisturizing and softening properties, often used in skincare.

It can be utilized in the treatment of cracked heels and as a general skin softener. The antioxidants present in black sesame seeds, such as plant compounds and phytosterols, protect skin cells from damage by free radicals, potentially slowing down aging processes. The B vitamins and zinc in black sesame also play a role in maintaining healthy skin.

3. Digestive Aid

Several studies suggest that the high fibre content present in black sesame seeds can help people with their digestive discomfort. Gut health is essential for proper daily functioning and nutrient absorption in the body, which makes consuming black sesame seeds a must-have ingredient as part of a balanced diet. When a controlled amount of black sesame is used in regularly consumed foods, it can help introduce the ingredient into the daily diet with ease. There is even a study on black sesame cake, which documents that the incorporation of defatted black sesame could improve crude fiber and mineral content.

4. Heart Health

There are plenty of healthy fats and antioxidants that help strengthen the heart's muscles and boost overall heart health. Heart disease is a major public health concern that needs dietary changes to reduce the load on the overburdened health infrastructure. People need to establish a diet that is rooted in science to take care of their heart health. Black sesame's nutrient-dense profile can help reduce the elevated heart markers, which increase the probability of developing heart disease.

5. Immunity Boost

The high zinc and iron support provided in the nutritional profile of black sesame seeds can supercharge the immune system and boost overall functioning. People need any help they can get from functional foods such as black sesame seeds, which can boost overall immunity. The ecosystem is broken through the rise in air and water pollution, which is negatively impacting the population, increasing oxidative stress on people's bodies. To reduce this overload, black sesame should be consumed in moderation.

6. Anti-Aging Properties

Studies suggest that black sesame has a high dosage of antioxidants to combat free radicals. These free radicals can cause damage and toxin build-up inside the body, which can affect immune system functioning. The disease load of age-related diseases not only affects the functioning but also increases the incidence of long-term health issues. People who are on the lookout for simple anti-aging remedies can use black sesame for its health benefits.

How To Consume Black Sesame

Black sesame seeds can be consumed in various forms and should be a part of your daily diet. Here are some ways you can ensure a healthy intake of black sesame:

Raw, roasted, in laddoos, chutneys, or sprinkled on salads.

Daily recommended intake as per the Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition indicates that only 2 g of black sesame is enough for daily dosage.

For healthy adults, an excessive dose of black sesame extract (BSE) has been shown to be safe. Studies on black sesame meals have used a daily intake of 2.52 grams for four weeks. For black cumin (which is distinct from black sesame but sometimes confused), a daily dose of 2 grams of black seeds was found to be optimal for health benefits in clinical trials.

Precautions And Side Effects Of Black Sesame

As is the case with most foods, people need to only consume a fixed amount consistently to gain health benefits. If excessive consumption is done, the following side effects may occur:

Excess consumption may cause weight gain.

Allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Consult an allergist for medical guidance.

Nutritional Profile Of Black Sesame

As per the United States Department of Agriculture, sesamum indicum or black sesame has the following nutrient profile (per 100 grams) :

Calories: 714 kcal

Protein: 22.86 g

Total Lipid: 64.29 g

Carbohydrates: 28.57 g

Fiber: 14.3 g

Calcium: 1286 mg

Iron: 19.29 mg

Magnesium: 457 mg

Phosphorus: 786 mg

Potassium: 607 mg

These small black seeds have a significant portion of calories, protein, healthy fats, calcium, iron, and magnesium. When compared with white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds are rich in antioxidants, minerals, and fibre that make them a must-have health superfood.

Black sesame is a wonderful ingredient that can offer a wide range of health benefits, from boosting skin and hair health to improving heart health markers. The key is moderation and science-backed dosage.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.