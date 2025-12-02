Doctor Explains Why You Should Have Pumpkin Seeds Every Day

Incorporating seeds into your diet is an excellent way to enhance overall nutrient intake. Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, are one of the highly nutritious options that can be a great addition to your diet. Packed with essential nutrients and health benefits, they can easily be incorporated into various meals and snacks. "These tiny seeds are loaded with powerful health benefits, and if you are not including them in your diet, you're seriously missing out," says popular gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi.

Health benefits of pumpkin seeds you must know

"Pumpkin seeds boost immunity with zinc. The magnesium in pumpkin seeds can help boost heart health. They also help strengthen bones with magnesium and phosphorus," Dr. Sethi said in an Instagram video.

1. Nutritionally rich

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of key nutrients, including magnesium, iron, zinc, and copper. They also provide significant amounts of protein and healthy fats, making them an excellent snacking option.

2. Antioxidant rich

These seeds are loaded with antioxidants like vitamin E and various phenolic acids, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. These beneficial plant compounds help reduce the risk of chronic diseases and improve overall health.

3. Boost heart health

Pumpkin seeds are a great source of magnesium, which plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease. The healthy fats and phytosterols content of pumpkin seeds may also help improve cholesterol levels.

4. Support bone health

The high magnesium content in pumpkin seeds is beneficial for bone health, as magnesium is essential for calcium metabolism and bone formation.

5. Regulate blood sugar levels

Studies indicate that pumpkin seeds have been linked to improved insulin regulation and higher blood sugar control, making them a good choice for people with diabetes or those trying to manage their blood sugar levels.

6. Improve sleep quality and mood

Pumpkin seeds are a natural source of tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes better sleep. They also contain magnesium, which may help reduce symptoms of anxiety, promote better sleep and improve mood. "Pumpkin seeds calm your mind with tryptophan which helps boost serotonin," Dr. Sethi said.

7. Contains anti-inflammatory properties

The antioxidants and healthy fats in pumpkin seeds can help reduce inflammation in the body. This helps reduce symptoms of inflammatory conditions like arthritis and also reduces overall disease risk.

Ways to add pumpkin seeds to your diet

Enjoy roasted pumpkin seeds as a healthy snack.

Sprinkle raw or roasted pumpkin seeds over salads for a crunchy texture and nutritional boost.

Add a creamy texture to your smoothies by blending pumpkin seeds.

Incorporate pumpkin seeds into baked goods like muffins, bread, or granola for added crunch and nutrition.

You can also use pumpkin seeds as a topping for yogurt bowls, oatmeal, soups, toasts and cereals.

Pumpkin seeds can also be added to homemade granola bars.

Incorporating pumpkin seeds into your diet is an excellent way to enhance your overall nutrition.

