Want To Make Your Skin Look Bright And Healthy? Dermatologist Suggests 5 Seeds

Many naturally available seeds play a vital role in skin health. Don't believe us? Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin, a dermatologist, co-founder of the multispecialty clinic Sarin Skin Solutions, and co-creator of the DermaSoft Range for babies with Mamaearth, has discussed the essential properties of five different seeds for the skin. The doctor is known for consistently providing science-backed skincare and haircare advice to her social media family.

In a video on Instagram, the dermatologist talks about five such seeds that boost overall skin and body health. She writes in the caption, “Small seeds, big skin wins? Yes – but with a grain of caution.” These seeds include:

Flax seeds – Being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flax seeds are beneficial for those with acne flare-ups or red, inflamed skin. Chia seeds – Loaded with antioxidants, chia seeds help fight dull skin and premature ageing. Pumpkin seeds – Rich in zinc, these seeds are especially helpful for those with oily skin and may also help reduce dandruff. Sunflower seeds – High in vitamin E, sunflower seeds help protect the skin barrier and add a natural glow. Sesame seeds – Containing lignans and selenium, sesame seeds are good for skin repair and improving elasticity.

In the same post, Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin mentions, “From flaxseeds to sunflower seeds, these tiny powerhouses are rich in omega-3s, zinc, selenium, and antioxidants – all of which support clearer, calmer, glowier skin.” However, before adding a handful of seeds to every meal, she advises being mindful of the pros and cons of consuming them.

Pros:

Rich in anti-inflammatory fats (like ALA) that help reduce acne and redness

Contain skin-essential nutrients like vitamin E, zinc and selenium

Promote hormonal balance – especially pumpkin and flax seeds during PMS

Cons:

Overeating can cause bloating or imbalance, especially with chia or flax seeds

May worsen acne in some individuals due to phytoestrogens, such as those found in sesame seeds

Can interfere with mineral absorption if not soaked or ground properly

The video also came with a disclaimer: “Seeds aren't one-size-fits-all. Always introduce them slowly, rotate types, and if you have PCOS, acne-prone skin, or hormonal concerns – consult a dermatologist or nutritionist before turning your smoothie bowl into a seed sanctuary.”

“Seeds are powerful – but not magical. The glow is in the balance,” she concludes. Hence, while seeds play an essential role in boosting skin health, their daily dosage should ideally be discussed with a physician before regular consumption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.