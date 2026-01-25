Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Reveals Why Sesame Seeds "Deserve A Spot In Your Diet"

Seeds have become a crucial part of everyday diets. From chia and flax to sesame, these incredibly nutritious food sources offer numerous health benefits, including healthy fats, antioxidants and more. Among them, sesame seeds are known for their rich profile of essential minerals, including calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc, along with B vitamins and antioxidants. In a recent video on Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal revealed, “Sesame seeds are small but incredibly nutritious. Here's why they deserve a spot in your diet.”

Top Benefits Of Sesame Seeds

The nutritionist claims, “Sesame seeds are packed with essential nutrients, including calcium, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining overall health, from supporting energy levels to boosting the immune system.”

1. Bone Health

Nmami Agarwal says, “Sesame seeds are an excellent source of calcium, which is vital for bone health. Regular consumption can help strengthen bones and support bone density, particularly as you age.”

Just one tablespoon of sesame seeds contains approximately 88 mg of calcium. This high calcium content helps prevent osteoporosis, particularly with advancing age.

2. Brain Health

She shares, “Rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, sesame seeds contribute to brain health by protecting brain cells and supporting cognitive function,” adding, “These nutrients may also help improve memory and mental clarity.”

These nutrients provide essential nutritional support for optimal brain function.

3. Heart Health

Sesame seeds also contain nutrients such as magnesium and unsaturated fats, which help lower blood pressure and manage cholesterol levels.

Watch the video here:

How To Incorporate Sesame Seeds In Your Diet

You can consume one to two tablespoons of sesame seeds daily to boost overall well-being. They can be added to salads and oatmeal, mixed into homemade granola, or blended into smoothies, hummus and dips. Sesame oil can also be used in salad dressings or other cooked dishes.

In conclusion, incorporating sesame seeds into your meals can offer significant benefits for your bones, brain and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.