Having Just One Tablespoon Of Sesame Seeds Every Day Can Boost Bone Health; Here's How

Seeds are well-packed with essential nutrients. They can help boost your overall nutrient intake instantly. These tiny powerhouses of nutrition are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and proteins. They can offer a myriad of health benefits, including improved heart health, enhanced digestion, and stronger bones. One of the nutritionally rich seeds is sesame seeds.

Sesame seeds have been a part of the Indian diet for centuries. They are particularly beneficial to your bones. Here, let's discuss how just one tablespoon of sesame seeds can make your bones and joints stronger.

Bone-boosting benefits of sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are rich in vital nutrients, particularly calcium, that contribute significantly to bone health.

Just one tablespoon of sesame seeds contains approximately 88 mg of calcium, which is crucial for maintaining strong bones and preventing osteoporosis.

In addition to calcium, sesame seeds are also a good source of magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc-minerals that play a crucial role in bone density and strength.

Moreover, sesame seeds contain lignans and sesamin, compounds that have been shown to improve bone mineralization and help with the absorption of calcium. These compounds may also work as antioxidants, reducing inflammation and promoting overall bone health.

Regular consumption of sesame seeds can potentially reduce the risk of age-related bone loss and osteoporosis.

However, sesame seeds contain natural compounds called oxalates and phytates, which are antinutrients that reduce the absorption of these bone-boosting minerals. Try soaking, roasting, or sprouting the seeds to limit these compounds' impact.

Tips for incorporating sesame seeds into your diet

Adding sesame seeds to your daily routine is both easy and versatile. You can sprinkle them on salads, blend in smoothies, blend into hummus and dips, use in baking or cooking, mix into homemade granola, or sprinkle them over oatmeal or add to a mix trail. You can also use sesame oil in salad dressings or drizzle it over cooked dishes.

Sesame seeds can offer many impressive benefits beyond bone health. They may help improve digestion, lower cholesterol, control blood pressure, reduce inflammation, support blood sugar management, and boost immunity.

