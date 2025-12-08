The Five Immunity-Boosting Foods Suman Agarwal Wants You To Eat This Winter

Winter is the season when everyone wants to stay warm, active and most importantly, healthy. The cold months often come with seasonal infections, low energy, dull skin and a general feeling of slowing down. That is why what you eat becomes even more important during this time. Indian winters, especially, bring a wide range of traditional foods that do more than satisfy cravings – they support immunity, improve digestion and help the body adapt to the colder weather. A few days ago, Nutritionist Suman Agarwal shared a video on Instagram where she listed five superfoods you should not skip in winter if you want to avoid falling sick.

Her caption summed it up well: “These are the foods that strengthen your immunity, keep your energy stable, and protect you from common winter infections.” She then broke down each one and explained why they deserve a place on your plate every single day.

Here is a quick look at everything she shared

1. Mustard Greens (Sarson)

Suman Agarwal started her list with sarson, or mustard greens. She said they are rich in vitamins A, C and K. They support immunity and heart health. They are naturally high in fibre, so they help digestion and prevent constipation.

2. Edible Gum (Gond)

The nutritionist said gond is great for maintaining body heat and providing energy. She explained that gond contains magnesium and zinc, which improve immunity. It is also rich in calcium for bone health. She mentioned, “Gond is my favourite winter food. I have it in the form of gond ladoo.” Suman also added that gond is a galactagogue, so it supports lactation in new mothers.

3. Indian gooseberry (Amla)

Next came amla, or Indian gooseberry. The nutritionist highlighted its high vitamin C content. But the interesting part was when she said that vitamin C in most foods gets oxidised after cutting, “but in amla, oxidation is very slow.” This makes it a reliable immunity booster. It is also good for hair and skin health.

4. Sesame (Til)

Til is a winter classic, eaten across India in ladoos, papdi or chutney. Suman said sesame seeds are thermogenic, meaning they naturally produce heat in the body. She also pointed out a surprising fact – sesame has the highest calcium among all seeds, with 975 mg per 100 grams.

5. Raw Turmeric (Kachi Haldi)

It is rich in antioxidants and has strong anti-inflammatory benefits, Suman Agarwal mentioned. She also shared her go-to winter tea made from grated ginger and haldi with a little honey and lime. According to the nutritionist, this tea reduces gas, bloating and works as one of the best winter drinks.

Suman Agarwal ended her video with a simple message: If you do not want to get sick this winter, include these five foods in your daily routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.