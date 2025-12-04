Turmeric Milk Benefits For Skin: 5 Reasons To Drink Haldi Doodh Daily

The Indian nighttime ritual of drinking haldi doodh has continued for a long period of time as Ayurvedic tradition suggests it boosts immunity, aids digestion, reduces inflammation and promotes restful sleep. A hidden health benefit of turmeric milk that many don't know about is its ability to promote skin health. Skin ailments, whether it's eczema or acne, tend to take a toll on self-esteem. Certain clinical studies document that people suffering from various skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, and photoaging can benefit from the active compounds present in turmeric milk. But people need to understand how turmeric and milk need to be consumed together as a combo, in a controlled dosage and in the correct form, to reap the maximum benefits for the skin.

5 Reasons To Drink Haldi Doodh Daily

1. Reduces Acne And Pimples

Turmeric has antibacterial properties that have been documented in various studies, which help reduce acne-causing bacteria. Not only is consuming turmeric milk beneficial for acne, but even topical application can help reduce acne marks. In order to reap the full breadth of turmeric's skin health benefits, people need to consistently consume turmeric milk rather than solely relying on applying it to the skin. This is because skin products have a small percentage of turmeric in their formulations, which can offer limited skin health benefits. The curcumin present in turmeric, when consumed in the right form, can calm inflammation and prevent acne breakouts.

Drinking a glass of turmeric milk can be beneficial for healthy individuals on a daily basis, but for some reason if this doesn't agree with the gut, take it in water instead.

Tip: As a self-tested formula, drinking a small pinch of turmeric in water with the addition of black pepper can offer significant skin health benefits. Adjust the dosage based on individual needs.

Read More: Science-Backed Health Benefits Of Haldi Or Turmeric

2. Provide A Natural Glow

Curcumin helps improve blood circulation, which helps lend a healthy glow to the skin. Once turmeric is ingested, the active compounds start the body repair process by reducing oxidative stress. As a self-tested remedy, a monitored and regulated intake can make skin look brighter and healthier. Studies indicate that the commonly used spice throughout the world has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. And mounting evidence shows that an active component of turmeric, curcumin, may be used medically to treat a variety of skin diseases.

3. Reduces Skin Ageing

The rich antioxidants present in turmeric fight free radicals that can accumulate on the surface of the skin. This can cause wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots on the skin, impacting the need to do something to reduce the visible age on the skin. This is why most people tend to go for anti-ageing serums, creams and beauty treatments that can reduce the skin's age. But this is not possible; the only way to visibly reduce damage to the skin is to consume a balanced, nutritious diet and apply skin-type-specific products with proven skin health benefits.

While the milk in turmeric milk can provide essential nutrients for skin elasticity, as mentioned before, consume with caution, especially if milk consumption doesn't agree with the digestive system.

Read More : Haldi Benefits For Heart Health: Harvard-Trained Doctor Shares Turmeric Tips

4. Heals Dry And Damaged Skin

One of the most common skin concerns that Indian people experience is dry skin and a damaged skin barrier. This happens due to exposure to particulate matter, dust, and micro-particles that can deposit on the surface of the skin, leading to damaged skin. The combination of turmeric and milk can hydrate from within, while curcumin repairs skin cells. In addition, turmeric milk also enhances the skin's appearance and aids in hydrating the skin.

5. Detoxifies The Body

A monitored and regulated consumption of turmeric milk helps flush out toxins, thus reducing skin dullness. The science of skincare has documented that a clean system reflects on the skin, making it clearer and healthier.

Turmeric milk is a simple, natural way to boost skin health, but it needs to be monitored and consumed in the correct form. People who have liver or kidney issues should be cautious of consuming too much turmeric, as the Indian diet already has a small dosage of turmeric that is slowly absorbed by the body over time. This means consulting a board-certified medical professional is necessary, especially if there is no consumption of turmeric milk in the diet and a sudden urge to drink one arises before sleeping.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

Vaughn, A.R., Branum, A.M., & Sivamani, R.K. (2016). Effects of Turmeric (Curcuma longa) on Skin Health: A Systematic Review of the Clinical Evidence. Phytotherapy Research, 30, 1243 - 1264.

Effects of Turmeric (Curcuma longa) on Skin Health: A Systematic Review of the Clinical Evidence | Semantic Scholar

Abraham NG, Kappas A. 2008. Pharmacological and clinical aspects of heme oxygenase. Pharmacol Rev 60(1): 79-127. Phytotherapy Research | Medicinal Chemistry Journal | Wiley Online Library

Vaughn AR, Branum A, Sivamani RK. Effects of Turmeric (Curcuma longa) on Skin Health: A Systematic Review of the Clinical Evidence. Phytother Res. 2016 Aug;30(8):1243-64. doi: 10.1002/ptr.5640. Epub 2016 May 23. PMID: 27213821