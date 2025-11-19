Turmeric Milk, The Ultimate Anti-Inflammatory Drink: Benefits And Method To Prepare

While Gen Z may be obsessed with matcha and decaf beverages, turmeric milk remains an irreplaceable age-old drink. Known as golden milk, this traditional Indian beverage has been celebrated for its health-boosting properties for centuries. Turmeric, or haldi, is often used as an alternative remedy to boost immunity and stave off illness. It contains an active compound called curcumin, which is responsible for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial effect. Below, we've outlined some impressive health benefits of turmeric milk and reasons to incorporate it into your winter diet.

Health benefits of turmeric milk

1. Reduces inflammation

Chronic inflammation can elevate the risk of serious health conditions. Turmeric's curcumin has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially benefiting those with conditions like arthritis.

2. Antioxidant-rich

Turmeric milk is rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the body from free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Adding cinnamon and ginger to your turmeric milk can further enhance its antioxidant content.

3. Aids digestion

The combination of turmeric and warm milk can soothe the digestive tract and may help alleviate symptoms of indigestion and bloating.

4. Boosts immunity

Regular consumption of turmeric milk can strengthen the immune system, making the body more resilient against infections, especially during the winter months.

5. Promotes better sleep

The warmth of the milk, combined with the calming properties of turmeric, can enhance sleep quality, making it an excellent bedtime beverage.

6. Improves mood

Some studies suggest that turmeric may help improve mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, offering holistic benefits beyond physical health.

7. Supports heart health

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of turmeric may also provide protection against heart disease.

Turmeric milk for winters: Know the benefits

1. Warming effect

Turmeric milk produces a warming effect on the body, which is especially beneficial during the cold winter months. It helps maintain body warmth and comfort.

2. Boosts immunity

Winter is typically the season for colds and flu, and turmeric milk can help fortify the immune system, providing extra protection against these seasonal illnesses.

3. Soothing for the throat

Warm turmeric milk can soothe a sore throat, which is common during winter. Furthermore, the antibacterial properties of turmeric can assist in fighting infections.

How to prepare turmeric milk

Ingredients required:

1 cup of milk (dairy or plant-based)

1 teaspoon ground turmeric (or 1-inch fresh turmeric root)

A pinch of black pepper (to enhance curcumin absorption)

Honey or maple syrup (to taste, optional)

Cinnamon or ginger (optional for added flavour)

Method to prepare:

1. In a small saucepan, combine the milk and turmeric. If using fresh turmeric, grate it into the milk.

2. Add a pinch of black pepper to help increase the bioavailability of curcumin.

3. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring continuously until it is warm but not boiling. Allow it to simmer for a few minutes.

4. Add honey or maple syrup for sweetness if desired, and stir well.

5. You can also add a dash of cinnamon or freshly grated ginger for added benefits.

6. Strain the milk into a cup (if using fresh turmeric) and enjoy warm.

Note: Always add a pinch of black pepper to your turmeric milk. Black pepper contains piperine, a compound essential for the absorption of curcumin in the body.

Safety tips:

While turmeric has many health benefits, consuming it in excessive amounts can lead to digestive discomfort. Start with a small amount and adjust according to your body's response.

Some individuals may have allergies or sensitivities to turmeric or milk. Always monitor for any adverse reactions.

Pregnant women or individuals with specific medical conditions (like gallbladder issues or certain types of bleeding disorders) should consult a healthcare professional before incorporating turmeric into their diet.

Turmeric can interact with certain medications, including blood thinners and diabetes medications. If you're on medication, consult your doctor before adding turmeric milk to your daily diet.

This winter, stay warm and healthy by including turmeric milk in your diet!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.