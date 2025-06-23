Ayurvedic Diet: Why You Should Consider Turmeric Milk Before Bed

An Ayurvedic diet is considered healthy when followed mindfully and based on individual needs. Rooted in the ancient Indian system of holistic healing, the Ayurvedic diet focuses on balancing the body's doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) using natural, seasonal, and wholesome foods. It emphasises digestion, mindful eating, and the therapeutic use of spices and herbs. One such remedy is turmeric milk (also known as golden milk or haldi doodh), which has been traditionally consumed before bed for its numerous healing benefits. Keep reading as we discuss its many health benefits.

10 Reasons why you should consider turmeric milk before bed

1. Promotes better sleep

Turmeric milk acts as a natural sleep aid. The amino acid tryptophan found in milk helps increase serotonin and melatonin production, which are key for restful sleep. Turmeric's calming and anti-inflammatory properties further relax the nervous system, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.

2. Supports joint and muscle health

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Drinking turmeric milk before bed helps soothe sore muscles, reduce joint pain, and combat stiffness, especially beneficial for those with arthritis or after a long day of physical activity.

3. Boosts immunity

Turmeric is well-known for its immune-boosting abilities. It helps the body fight infections, thanks to its antimicrobial, antiviral, and antibacterial properties. Consuming it before bed provides a healing dose while the body enters its natural repair phase during sleep.

4. Improves digestion

Warm milk and turmeric together help stimulate digestion, reduce bloating, and relieve symptoms of indigestion or gas. Drinking turmeric milk at night can soothe the digestive tract and prepare your gut for overnight detoxification.

5. Acts as a natural detoxifier

Turmeric enhances liver function, promoting the elimination of toxins from the body. Having turmeric milk before bed supports the liver's detox process that naturally intensifies overnight, aiding internal cleansing and balance.

6. Balances blood sugar levels

Curcumin has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels. Consuming turmeric milk in moderation before bed may help prevent overnight blood sugar fluctuations, especially in those with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

7. Enhances skin health

The antioxidants in turmeric help combat oxidative stress and skin inflammation. Regular consumption of turmeric milk can lead to clearer, glowing skin over time, as it nourishes the skin from within and supports hormonal balance.

8. Reduces stress and anxiety

The comforting warmth of milk combined with turmeric's adaptogenic effects helps calm the mind. Drinking it before bed reduces cortisol (the stress hormone), supports mood regulation, and may ease mild symptoms of anxiety or mental fatigue.

9. Supports respiratory health

Turmeric's antimicrobial nature helps fight off colds, coughs, and respiratory congestion. Warm turmeric milk can soothe an irritated throat, relieve sinus pressure, and improve overall respiratory comfort during the night.

10. Protects the heart

Curcumin helps reduce inflammation in blood vessels, improve circulation, and regulate cholesterol levels. Over time, consuming turmeric milk can contribute to better cardiovascular health, especially when paired with a balanced diet and lifestyle.

This simple drink combines the anti-inflammatory power of turmeric with the calming properties of warm milk, making it a soothing and health-boosting nighttime ritual.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.