US Woman Hospitalised After Excess Turmeric Supplement Consumption: Safety Tips You Must Know

In March, Katie Mohan began using turmeric supplements daily after watching a doctor on Instagram promote them for easing inflammation and joint discomfort. Several weeks into the routine, the 57-year-old began experiencing abdominal discomfort, nausea, and persistent tiredness. “I just did not feel well generally,” she explained. “I also noticed that despite drinking a lot of water every day, that my urine was darker." she told NBC.

While turmeric is widely celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, consuming too much of it can lead to health issues. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which is generally safe in small or culinary amounts. However, high doses especially from supplements or excessive daily intake can cause digestive problems, interfere with medications, and even strain the liver. Overconsumption typically happens through supplements, where curcumin concentrations are far higher than in regular food.

Signs of turmeric overconsumption

1. Stomach upset

Excess turmeric can irritate the gastrointestinal tract, leading to nausea, bloating, diarrhoea, or indigestion, especially on an empty stomach.

2. Increased risk of kidney stones

Turmeric is high in oxalates, which can bind with calcium and contribute to kidney stone formation, particularly in people prone to stones.

3. Iron absorption issues

High doses may interfere with iron absorption, potentially leading to iron deficiency anaemia, especially in menstruating women or vegetarians.

4. Headaches and dizziness

Some users report lightheadedness or migraines after taking high-dose turmeric supplements for prolonged periods.

5. Liver stress or toxicity

Though rare, long-term high doses of curcumin may cause liver enzyme elevations or stress the liver especially when taken with medications metabolised by the liver.

6. Allergic reactions

Turmeric can cause skin rashes or allergic symptoms in sensitive individuals, particularly when consumed in large or concentrated amounts.

How to avoid turmeric overuse:

Using turmeric in cooking (about ½ to 1 teaspoon per day) is generally safe for most people.

Consult a doctor before using supplements especially if you are on blood thinners, diabetes medication, or have gallbladder/liver issues.

Avoid combining with high-oxalate foods if you're prone to kidney stones.

If using turmeric capsules, consider cycling them e.g., taking breaks after a few weeks of use.

If you notice bloating, fatigue, or other unusual symptoms, reduce intake and seek medical advice.

In summary, turmeric is a powerful spice with many benefits, but more isn't always better. Responsible use, especially when combining it with supplements or other medications, is key to reaping its rewards safely.

