"Sorry Mummy...": Delhi Boy Jumps To Death From Metro Station, Blames Teachers

A Class 10 student in one of Delhi's leading schools has died by suicide by jumping from a Metro station and left behind a suicide note in which he has blamed his teachers. The 16-year-old boy's father has filed a case in which he has accused three teachers and the school's principal of mentally harassing his son so much that he was forced to take his own life.

In his suicide note, the boy wrote, "Sorry mummy, aapka itni bar dil toda, ab last bar todunga. School ki teachers ab hai hi aise, kya bolu (Sorry mummy, I broke your heart many times and I am doing it for the last time. This is how the teachers in the school are, what do I say?)"

In the First Information Report filed on Wednesday, the teenager's father said his son had left for school at the usual time of 7.15 am on Tuesday. The father received a call around 2.45 pm that the 16-year-old was lying injured near the Rajendra Place Metro Station in Central Delhi. The father asked the caller to take his son to the BL Kapoor Hospital and when the family reached there, they were told he had died.

Stating that the teenager jumped from a platform at the elevated metro station, the father said he was being harassed by three teachers and the school principal. He said the boy's friends had told him one of the teachers had been threatening him for the past four days that he would be thrown out of the school and a transfer certificate would be issued.

Another teacher, the father alleged, had once pushed the teenager.

The father said that during a dramatics class on Tuesday, his son fell and a teacher insulted him and mocked him, saying he was overacting. He was allegedly scolded so much that he started crying. The teacher then said he could cry as much as he wanted and it did not matter to her.

The father said the principal was also present when all of this was happening, but did nothing to stop it.

The man said his son had complained to him and his wife about mental harassment by the teaching staff earlier as well, and they had filed complaints in the school, but to no avail.

Suicide Note

In a suicide note found in the boy's bag, he asks whoever gets the letter to call a certain number and says he is sorry for what he did, but felt he had no choice because of what had happened at school.

He then asks for his organs to be donated, if they are in a "condition to work".

"If any of my body works or is in condition to work kindly donate it to someone who really needs it," he wrote.

Naming the principal and two teachers, he says his last wish is that action be taken against them so no other child is forced to do what he had to.

The boy apologises to his elder brother, who is 20 years old, for being rude to him as well as to his father, for not being able to be a good man like him. Thanking his mother for always supporting him, he asked her to continue doing so for his father and brother.

"I am sorry but teachers ne aisa kiya hai mere saath (I am sorry, but the teachers have behaved badly with me)," he wrote.