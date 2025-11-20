'Cry As Much As You Want': What Teacher Told Delhi Teen Who Died By Suicide

The class 10 student of a leading private school in Delhi, who died by suicide earlier this week, was allegedly mocked and "ill-treated" by his teachers for a year, and was threatened with expulsion after his parents objected to their behaviour.

According to 16-year-old Shourya Patil's father Pradeep Patil, his son was also rebuked and "publicly insulted" on the day he took his life, after he fell during a dance practice on stage.

One of the teachers told him 'cry as much as you want, it doesn't matter to me', after he broke down on stage, Pradeep told NDTV.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered in connection with the case, Shourya of St Columba School allegedly jumped from Platform 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station in Central Delhi on Tuesday. A purported suicide note recovered from his school bag blamed three teachers for his act.

There was no immediate comment from the school at the time of filing this report.

Speaking to NDTV on Wednesday night, Pradeep said Shourya "complained about the ill-treatment for a year".

"Whenever we would raise the matter with the school authorities, they would dismiss it by saying my son needs to focus during classes. They would say that his Math grades are poor and he doesn't like to focus on his studies," he said before leaving for their native place in Sangli in Maharashtra for the cremation.

"Shourya was a kid and kids at his age may have the tendency to get distracted but that doesn't justify the teachers' behaviour towards him. When we reached out to them later again, they threatened to issue a Transfer Certificate (TC) for him," he added.

Shourya's friends said that on the day he took his life, he fell during a dance practice on stage in school, Pradeep said. "The teachers removed him from the dance altogether, saying he fell on purpose. They also accused him of doing drama and overacting," he said.

"One of the teachers told him 'cry as much as you want, it doesn't matter to me'. The school principal was also present on the spot but did not intervene," he added.

He said his son is usually driven to and back home from school but on that day, he left the campus through the back gate and went to the metro station to kill himself.

Pradeep also alleged his son was threatened by one of the teachers for four days. The teacher told him his parents would be summoned and he would be issued a TC, he alleged. "Another teacher, on one occasion, even pushed my son."

"After my son killed himself, the principal called me and said 'whatever help you need, let us know and we will support you'. I told him I want my son back," he added.

What the suicide note said

In the suicide note that was recovered from his bag in the metro station, Shourya said he was forced to take his life due to the "repeated harassment".

"My parents have done a lot. I am sorry I couldn't give them anything," he said. He apologised to his brother for his "misbehaviour" and his mother, for "repeatedly breaking her heart". "I am breaking your heart for the last time," he said.

"School ki teachers abh hai hi esse kya bolu... Meri last wish hai inke uper action le, me hi chata koi aur bacha meri tarah kuch kare (the school teachers are like this, what can I say... My last wish is that action be initiated against them. I don't want any other child to take such a step - referring to his suicide)," he said.

"I am sorry but St Columba's teachers have done this to me," he added.

Shourya also shared a contact number and said whoever gets the letter must contact the person concerned.

He also asked for his organs to be donated, if they are in a "condition to work". "If any of my body works or is in condition to work kindly donate it to someone who really needs it," he said.