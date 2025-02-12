Priyanka Chopra's Sister-In-Law Neelam Upadhyaya Suffers Skin Reaction During Haldi Ceremony; Tips To Use Turmeric Safely

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. Pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony are making rounds on social media. Post-wedding, Neelam took to Instagram to share the skin reaction she had, supposedly due to the haldi paste used in pre-wedding rituals. She posted a picture of her shoulder highlighting red patches and inflamed skin around her collarbone.

"What on Earth? I think it's a reaction of the haldi paste to the Sun. Although I did a patch test a few days before the function and everything was okay," she wrote.

Turmeric is beneficial to your skin in many ways. It contains curcumin which is a bioactive component with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric can help revive your skin and bring out its natural glow. It can also help manage conditions like dryness and psoriasis. However, there are a few things to consider before using turmeric for skin. Here are some of these:

1. Do not use too much

Turmeric can soothe your skin and improve overall skin health. However, when using turmeric you need to be careful about the dosage.

2. Check for allergies

If you are allergic to turmeric may experience irritation, redness and swelling.

3. Check for purity

Not all turmeric powders are pure. Cheaper and adulterated options can be harmful to your skin.

Turmeric is usually safe for skin. However, some individuals are sensitive to UV rays. This can contribute to redness, irritation and mild sunburn when applied under the sun.

