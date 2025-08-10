Priyanka Chopra On What Makes <i>Barfi</i> Special: "One Of The Last Times My Dad Visited Me On Set"

As Barfi nears its 13th anniversary, Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note.

Priyanka, who played the character of Jhilmil Chatterjee in the film, looked back on her journey of preparing for the role, which remains one of her most loved performances.

One particular exercise stood out for her during the early stages of preparation, when director Anurag Basu asked her to shout "vile Hindi expletives" at him. Though hesitant at first, the moment helped her break out of her shell.

"We immersed ourselves in research, reading, watching videos, meeting children on the autism spectrum, and doing exercises in his Aram Nagar office. One day, he asked me to hurl vile Hindi expletives at him. Mortified, I still tried, it was hilarious, liberating, and pulled me out of my comfort zone. After more 'Basu-style' drills, Jhilmil was born," she said.

Priyanka also revealed that many scenes between Barfi and Jhilmil were improvised. The shoot became all the more memorable as it was one of the last times her father visited her on set. She expressed her fondness for the film and acknowledged the contributions of her co-stars and crew.

"...Most Barfi-Jhilmil scenes were improvised. Sir shared an idea, and we ran with it. This was also one of the last times my Dad visited me on set. Barfi! remains one of my most treasured films - for the creativity, the crew, and the joy of shared challenges. Ravi Varman's cinematography was pure poetry. Gorgeous Ileana D'Cruz brought such grace to Shruti, Ranbir shone like the star he is, and Anurag Sir, brilliant, gentle, playful. His storytelling is magic," she added.

Priyanka Chopra mentioned that the film was shot over a span of two years, with breaks, and the team was unsure about how it would be received. However, the response exceeded their expectations.

"We shot over two years with breaks, unsure if audiences would embrace it. They did beyond our dreams. The love for Jhilmil has stayed with me ever since. On this nostalgic Saturday, I felt like sharing. What are you reminiscing about these days?" she concluded.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi was released in 2012 and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, and Priyanka Chopra. The romantic comedy-drama was well-received by audiences and became a hit at the box office.