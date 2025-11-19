Donald Trump To Elon Musk: Complete List Of People Named In Epstein Files

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have ordered the US Justice Department to make public its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The House approved the measure overwhelmingly, 427-1, while the Senate fast-tracked it unanimously.

This came after US President Donald Trump reversed his earlier stance, urging Congress to disclose the records amid public pressure. Last week, over 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein's estate were released, some referencing Trump, his former advisor Steve Bannon, and former royal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, brother of King Charles.

Even if Congress passes the measure and Trump signs it, ABC News reports that the Justice Department is unlikely to release the full Epstein file. Materials tied to ongoing investigations or protected by executive privilege will likely remain confidential.

Here is a list of names mentioned in the Epstein files:

Politicians And Royals

Donald Trump – US President

Bill Clinton – Former US President

Larry Summers – Former Treasury Secretary & Harvard President

Robert F Kennedy Jr – US Health Secretary

Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York – Brother of King Charles III

Sarah Ferguson – Duchess of York

Journalists And Authors

Michael Wolff – Journalist, columnist and author

Peggy Siegal – Publicist

Noam Chomsky – Linguist and professor

Legal And Finance

Alan Dershowitz – Lawyer

Glenn Dubin – Hedge fund manager

Eva Andersson-Dubin – Former Miss Sweden, Glenn Dubin's wife

Les Wexner – Founder of L Brands

Abigail Wexner – Wife of Les Wexner

Kathryn Ruemmler – Former White House Counsel

Business And Tech Figures

Elon Musk – Billionaire entrepreneur

Peter Thiel – Billionaire investor

Tom Pritzker – Tycoon and philanthropist

Jean-Luc Brunel – Former modelling agent

Frederic Fekkai – Celebrity hairstylist

Alexandra Fekkai – Son of Frederic Fekkai

Entertainment And Media

Michael Jackson – Pop star

Mick Jagger – frontman of Rolling Stones

Courtney Love – Singer

Naomi Campbell – Model

Chris Tucker – Actor/Comedian

Marla Maples – Trump's former wife

Tiffany Trump – Daughter of Donald Trump & Marla Maples

Epstein Associates And Staff

Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's former girlfriend, convicted

Sarah Kellen – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator

Adriana Mucinska – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator

Nadia Marcinkova – Friend/associate, unindicted co-conspirator

Jo Jo Fontanella – Butler

Brent Tindall – Chef

Mark Epstein – Jeffrey Epstein's brother

Emmy Taylor – Maxwell's former assistant

Other Names

Dana Burns

Doug Band – Bill Clinton aide

Eric Gany

Sheridan Gibson-Butte

Shelly Harrison

Victoria Hazell

Forest Sawyer

David Mullen

Joe Pagano

Kristy Rodgers

Patsy Rodgers

Cresencia Valdez

Maritza Vasquez – Former bookkeeper for Jean-Luc Brunel

Sharon Reynolds

Courtney Wild

Mark Zeff – New York decorator

Kelly Spamm

Alexandra Dixon

Ricardo Legoretta – Mexican designer

Being mentioned in the Epstein documents does not imply any wrongdoing by the individuals named.