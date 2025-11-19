Donald Trump To Elon Musk: Complete List Of People Named In Epstein Files

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have ordered the US Justice Department to make public its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The House approved the measure overwhelmingly, 427-1, while the Senate fast-tracked it unanimously.
This came after US President Donald Trump reversed his earlier stance, urging Congress to disclose the records amid public pressure. Last week, over 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein's estate were released, some referencing Trump, his former advisor Steve Bannon, and former royal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, brother of King Charles.
Even if Congress passes the measure and Trump signs it, ABC News reports that the Justice Department is unlikely to release the full Epstein file. Materials tied to ongoing investigations or protected by executive privilege will likely remain confidential.
Here is a list of names mentioned in the Epstein files:
Politicians And Royals
- Donald Trump – US President
- Bill Clinton – Former US President
- Larry Summers – Former Treasury Secretary & Harvard President
- Robert F Kennedy Jr – US Health Secretary
- Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York – Brother of King Charles III
- Sarah Ferguson – Duchess of York
Journalists And Authors
- Michael Wolff – Journalist, columnist and author
- Peggy Siegal – Publicist
- Noam Chomsky – Linguist and professor
Legal And Finance
- Alan Dershowitz – Lawyer
- Glenn Dubin – Hedge fund manager
- Eva Andersson-Dubin – Former Miss Sweden, Glenn Dubin's wife
- Les Wexner – Founder of L Brands
- Abigail Wexner – Wife of Les Wexner
- Kathryn Ruemmler – Former White House Counsel
Business And Tech Figures
- Elon Musk – Billionaire entrepreneur
- Peter Thiel – Billionaire investor
- Tom Pritzker – Tycoon and philanthropist
- Jean-Luc Brunel – Former modelling agent
- Frederic Fekkai – Celebrity hairstylist
- Alexandra Fekkai – Son of Frederic Fekkai
Entertainment And Media
- Michael Jackson – Pop star
- Mick Jagger – frontman of Rolling Stones
- Courtney Love – Singer
- Naomi Campbell – Model
- Chris Tucker – Actor/Comedian
- Marla Maples – Trump's former wife
- Tiffany Trump – Daughter of Donald Trump & Marla Maples
Epstein Associates And Staff
- Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's former girlfriend, convicted
- Sarah Kellen – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator
- Adriana Mucinska – Former assistant, unindicted co-conspirator
- Nadia Marcinkova – Friend/associate, unindicted co-conspirator
- Jo Jo Fontanella – Butler
- Brent Tindall – Chef
- Mark Epstein – Jeffrey Epstein's brother
- Emmy Taylor – Maxwell's former assistant
Other Names
- Dana Burns
- Doug Band – Bill Clinton aide
- Eric Gany
- Sheridan Gibson-Butte
- Shelly Harrison
- Victoria Hazell
- Forest Sawyer
- David Mullen
- Joe Pagano
- Kristy Rodgers
- Patsy Rodgers
- Cresencia Valdez
- Maritza Vasquez – Former bookkeeper for Jean-Luc Brunel
- Sharon Reynolds
- Courtney Wild
- Mark Zeff – New York decorator
- Kelly Spamm
- Alexandra Dixon
- Ricardo Legoretta – Mexican designer
Being mentioned in the Epstein documents does not imply any wrongdoing by the individuals named.
