Don't Let Winter Steal Your Glow: Hydrating Skincare Routine For Indian Dry Skin

The thick layer of air pollution, coupled with the harsh reality of Indian winter, can make the skin dry, dull, and flaky skin which can take a toll on your self-esteem. The problem of dry skin is worsened by indoor heating used to keep the temperature controlled on the inside, but this also creates a sudden drop in humidity. This makes for a recipe where your skin can become easily dehydrated, and an easy test to make sure that you have dry skin is to just lightly check your skin with your nail. If your skin looks zapped of moisture, then it is time to break out a heavy-duty moisturizer for winter to nourish your skin.

While summer is the season for using light gels like aloe vera, winter is the season to switch to rich, nourishing formulas to deeply moisturize the skin as part of winter skincare. In order to fortify the skin barrier (uppermost layer of the skin), it is important to lock in moisture to attain the healthy winter glow.

Easy Winter Skincare For A Radiant Winter Glow

The simple mechanisms that can restore radiance to your skin barrier aren't too complicated but consist of cleansing, applying serum or Vitamin C, moisturizers, face oiling if you feel your skin needs it, exfoliation, and masking.

According to the science of skincare, it is important to follow a rich skin-enriching diet, like consuming avocados, nuts, seeds, fatty fish if you are non-vegetarian, or omega-3 6, and 9 supplements if you are vegetarian, along with plenty of tomatoes to boost your dry skin during the winter months. And 20% boost in your winter skincare routine can ensure a complete package to achieve a radiant winter glow, boosting your self-esteem and confidence.

Cleansing

To thoroughly cleanse your skin from dirt, bacteria, and pathogens that can damage your skin barrier, it is important to cleanse your face by using gentle cleansers. You can follow these simple cleansing tips and tricks to attain a healthy winter glow:

For this, you can use treated aloe vera, not raw aloe vera from a plant, as you don't know how it has grown, using what quality of water, or if it is even safe for your skin.

Always use dermatologically tested aloe vera as a skin cleanser, as there can be a chance of developing redness, allergic reactions that can be a headaches.

The main change you need to make is to switch to hydrating, cream-based, or oil-based cleansers with natural extracts.

Tip: Always wash your face with lukewarm water to prevent further depletion of facial oils that maintain the skin's barrier.

Hydrating Serums

The importance of hydrating your skin with either a Vitamin C serum or niacinamide serum, or hydralouic acid, or any such skin nourishing serum is to improve the skin's texture.

For maximum results on your skin, immediately apply a serum to damp skin after cleansing.

Serums act as moisture magnets, which is necessary as the skin is exposed to dry weather, which zaps moisture from the skin.

Moisturizing

The non-negotiable step in your winter skincare routine is to lock in moisture by using a deeply moisturizing, rich, heavy facial cream. For this, you can look for the following three types of creams to nourish your dry skin:

Shea Butter

Glycerine

Ceramides

Choosing the right type of ingredient can depend on your skin type, and always read the label when trying a new skincare product for safety instructions, as repairing a compromised skin barrier against the cold shouldn't come at the cost of your overall skin health.

Facial Oiling

The winter glow can be achieved with ease through using facial oils like jojoba or argan oil to seal in moisture into your skin. For this:

Always check the purity of the facial oil you are using, or before buying, use a facial oil suitable for your skin type.

Tip: If you use make-up, you can mix the facial oil with your foundation to ensure your foundation stays on while hydrating your skin if you are in a hurry. And using a facial oil can seal in the products used underneath and provide the skin with a luminous finish that combats winter dullness.

Exfoliating

Any winter skincare routine is incomplete without removing the dead skin cells, but without causing skin irritation. The key here is to exfoliate at least once a week, especially if you live in North India, as the decline in air quality can take a toll on your skin.

The skin barrier is sensitive, so don't use a harsh chemical exfoliant.

You can use the following natural skin exfoliants:

Coffee

Sugar

Rice

Oatmeal

Jojoba beads ( sustainable option)

Masking

The dry skin in winter needs intense repair while you sleep, and for this, you can use a sleeping mask or apply a thin layer of a skin barrier repair balm over your nighttime skincare facial cream 2-3 times a week.

This action prevents transepidermal water loss on the skin barrier while you sleep with indoor heating during the cold winter months.

The main aspect to understand with winter skincare is to be wary of environmental factors that can impact your skin texture, feel, and appearance based on your geographical location. Along with external hydration, be sure to maintain internal hydration as well for a radiant winter glow. And don't forget consistency when it comes to practicing skincare, as this will improve your dry skin.

