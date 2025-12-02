What Foods To Eat For A Glowing Skin In Winter: 5 Dermat-Approved Picks

Winter is that time of the year when our skin starts acting up for no reason. One day it feels dry, the next day it looks dull, and before you know it, the glow is gone. While moisturisers and serums help, the real magic starts inside your kitchen.

A few days ago, Dr Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD, shared a post highlighting five desi winter foods everyone must eat for glowing skin. Her picks were simple, affordable and easy to find: beetroot, sweet potato, carrots, oranges and spinach. The dermatologist even added that the “best part is you can literally blend all of them together and have them as juice early in the morning.”

Here Is How You Can Add These 5 Foods Into Your Diet

1. Beetroot

Beetroot is super easy to add to daily meals. You can grate it into salads, yoghurt, or even mix it into your atta for pink rotis. It also works great in soups or as a simple boiled snack with lemon and chaat masala. If you like juices, blend beetroot with carrot and orange for a morning drink.

2. Sweet Potato

Sweet potato fits into almost any kind of meal. You can have it boiled with some salt and chilli. If you prefer warm food, try making sweet potato soup – it turns creamy without adding any cream. You can even bake or air-fry it as wedges for a healthier version of fries.

3. Carrots

Carrots are already a winter favourite. You can eat them raw with hummus or add them to pulao, upma or soups. A simple carrot sabzi also works well with dal and roti. For a sweet option, gajar ka halwa is the season's superstar.

4. Oranges

The easiest way to eat oranges is on their own, but they work in many dishes too. Add orange segments to salads for a refreshing twist. You can also mix orange juice into dressings for a bright, tangy taste.

5. Spinach

Spinach can be added to almost anything you cook. Toss it into dal, pasta omelettes or even khichdi. You can use it as a base for palak soup or make palak parathas for breakfast. If you enjoy smoothies, a handful of fresh spinach blends easily without changing the taste much.

Try the aforementioned foods, follow a skincare routine, and eat healthy to achieve a natural and healthy glow on your face.

