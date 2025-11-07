What Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Does At 4 AM For Her Radiant Skin At 57

Waking up early has long been touted as a key to success. Many individuals swear by the benefits of starting their day before the sun rises.

What

For Sunita Ahuja, rising at 4 AM has become a ritual that she follows religiously. She attributes her health and glowing skin to her early morning routine, which she performs during Amrit Vela.

“My daughter taught me this. Mummy, you should start Amrit Vela. I'm not lying. I always heard Tina say that Amrit Vela should be done. Whatever you do before 6, puja path, chanting, meditation, it all reflects on your face. I learned this from Tina," Sunita said in an interview with Paras Chhabra on his Youtube channel.

Maine 2-3 saal pehle start kiya. Aisa nahi ki main alarm laga kar uth thi hun…main apne aap uth jaati hun. Then I get ready and sit for my jaap for one hour. [I started doing this 2-3 years ago. I wake up without an alarm and get ready and sit for my morning prayers for one hour],” she added.

Sunita further shared that she goes for a walk for one hour at 5:30. "After that, I come back, drink my coffee. This is my routine. This is what I like doing,” she concluded.

Rooted in ancient Indian and Sikh philosophy, Amrit Vela is regarded as the most peaceful and spiritually charged time of day. It typically falls in the early morning hours between approximately 3 am and 6 am. It is perfectly suited for meditation, reflection and self-care. Waking up before sunrise also aligns remarkably well with modern wellness science, particularly in terms of benefits to skin health and hormonal balance.

Additionally, waking up early offers benefits like improved mental health and increased productivity. It can also lead to better sleep quality and a more regular sleep schedule, a more positive mood and a greater ability to fit in healthy habits like exercise or a nutritious breakfast.