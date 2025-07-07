Salicylic Acid To Sunscreen: Dermatologist-Recommended Rules Of Application

With skincare practices taking over the beauty market these days, we often find our shelves lined with ample products. Toners, serums, creams, cleansers and sunscreen — the list is endless, making it all the more confusing to pick the right brand. Adding to the difficulty are the ingredients. From salicylic acid to nicacinamide, understanding the correct formula that suits our skin can often feel like decoding a scientific experiment. But do you know that how you apply a product to your skin also plays a crucial role in your skincare routine? Guiding you in the process comes dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar.

Dr Gurveen recently posted a video on Instagram highlighting the “rules of application” of 5 ingredients found in skincare. Let's take a look:

5 Ingredients, 5 Rules Of Application

Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is used for exfoliation and treating acne. The dermatologist discourages applying it around your eyes as it can cause dryness, irritation and chemical burns, especially on the delicate area.

Glycolic Acid

Glycolic Acid is known to have exfoliating properties and can improve skin texture. However, Dr Gurveen does not recommend using the product daily as it may increase the risk of irritation among people with sensitive skin. Overuse can also lead to peeling, dryness and redness, resulting in a compromised skin barrier.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid acts as a lubricant by retaining moisture in the skin. It is crucial for skin regeneration and wound healing. As per the skincare expert, this acid should never be applied to dry skin because when there's no moisture on the skin's surface, it may draw moisture from deeper layers of your skin, causing excessive dryness.

That's why Dr Gurveen suggests dampening your skin before applying hyaluronic acid, followed by a moisturiser.

Retinoid

Retinoid improves skin tone and texture and reduces wrinkles. Applying it in excess may cause skin irritation, sun sensitivity and dryness. For retinoids, less is more

Sunscreen

Unlike retinoids, sunscreen should be applied in excess for better protection against UV rays and prevention of skin damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.