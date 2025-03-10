Dermatologist Reveals Why You Should Trust Doctors Over Influencers For Skincare Advice

When it comes to skincare, the internet can be a minefield of misinformation. With influencers and celebrities hyping up the latest viral hacks and beauty trends, it is easy to get swept up in the craze. But before you jump on the bandwagon, it's important to pause and ask yourself: Who should I really be listening to?

Experts say the answer is clear — trust dermatologists, not influencers. In her latest Instagram post, dermatologist Dr Kiran emphasizes that skincare advice from influencers is not beneficial for everyone. What works for one person may not work for another, as skincare effects vary based on individual skin types and concerns.

Dr Kiran says, "Would you trust a doctor with your skincare or a random influencer? Let me tell you which one you should choose and why."

Giving an example of a lemon hack, Kiran adds, "An influencer might say, Use lemon on your face. It'll make the pigmentation go away. But a doctor might say, ‘Lemon actually can cause photoallergy, sun allergy, increase pigmentation, and cause rashes.'"

She adds, "The doctor basically will win because the doctor has knowledge to guide you. An influencer might say, Put leeches on your body. That will help with increasing blood flow. A doctor will say, ‘That's gross.'" Leeches are used only in certain health conditions. There is no data to show that it will provide long-term improvement to your skin.

The dermatologist points out that doctors have decades of experience backed by study, data, and scientific knowledge. While influencers may share skincare tips based on their personal experiences, it's not the same as expert-backed advice.

"Doctors inevitably should win over influencers when it comes to your skincare and benefiting you. No more viral hacks. Let's operate sensibly with evidence-based skincare and science," Kiran concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.