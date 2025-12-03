Skincare And Diet: Desi Foods That Can Nourish Your Skin This Winter

With winter comes sweaters, hot beverages and early sunset. But what we don't anticipate about winter is dry skin. Many people experience dry skin in winter. Common causes include low humidity, reduced production of natural oils and dehydration. Fortunately, simple diet changes can help manage dry skin through winter. Certain desi foods have the ability to nourish and moisturise your skin from within which can ensure soft and supple skin through the harsh winter months. Keep reading as we share a list of desi foods you can add to your winter diet to ensure your skin stays hydrated and moisturised this winter.

Desi foods to help hydrate and moisturise your dry skin in winter

1. Beetroot

Beetroot is a popular winter food and is known for its nutritive properties. It is rich in antioxidants that protect your skin, reduce inflammation and help you fight skin issues such as acne. It contains high water content which helps you and your skin stay hydrated. This works great as winter cold often causes us to consume lesser amount of water.

2. Spinach

Similar to beetroot, spinach in abundant in water which helps you stay hydrated through the cold winter months. Hydration goes a long way in ensuring your skin is healthy and supple. It is also loaded with vitamins such as vitamin A and vitamin C which are known to repair damaged cells. This helps restore your dry skin and ensures it recovers completely. The vitamin A and C also assist in collagen production which further boosts your skin health. Zinc available in spinach also assists in oil production.

3. Oranges

Oranges are one of the essential winter must-haves for various reasons. In terms of dry skin, the high vitamin C content in oranges (and other citrus fruits), helps keep your skin hydrated and firm. It is also high in water content which further ensures your skin gets the hydration it needs to stay supple and soft through harsh winter months.

4. Ghee

Ghee is a good source of healthy fats along with vitamins. This combination of healthy fats and vitamins help protect and feed your dry skin in winter. It creates a protective barrier between your skin and the harsh, cold winter winds. It also moisturises your skin from within for a lasting impact that lasts through all the winter months.

5. Amla

Amla is a must have addition in most of our diets during winter. From fighting seasonal diseases, boosting immunity, assisting digestion to improving skin health, the list of benefits keeps going. In terms of skin health, the high vitamin C content in amla protects your skin from the winter winds and ensures it is rejuvenated from within.

6. Almonds

Just like amla, almonds are a common addition in most households in winter. Though popularly known for its benefits on the brain, there are various other health benefits almonds provide. The healthy fats and vitamin E available in almonds act as the catalysts in ensuring your skin is protected and moisturised all through winter.

7. Turmeric

While available all year around (in powder form), turmeric is especially beneficial for us during cold winter months. It has anti-inflammatory properties that helps protect your skin. It also contains anti-bacterial properties which protects you from infections when your skin is dry and torn from the harsh winter cold. A glass of haldi milk before bed can protect your against dry skin, infections, digestive issues and so on.

Add these desi foods to your diet today to ensure your skin stays hydrated and supple all winter season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Oral intake of beet extract provides protection against skin barrier impairment in hairless mice — Phytotherapy Research, NCBI, 2013

Hesperidin from Orange Peel as a Promising Skincare Bioactive: An Overview — International Journal of Molecular Sciences, NCBI, 2024

Health benefits of ghee: Review of Ayurveda and modern science perspectives — Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, NCBI, 2024

Phyllanthus emblica L. (amla) branch: A safe and effective ingredient for anti-skin-aging — NCBI , 2021

Prospective randomized controlled pilot study on the effects of almond consumption on skin lipids and wrinkles — Phytotherapy Research, NCBI, 2019