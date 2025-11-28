As You Age, Dry Skin Gets Worse In Winter; Desi Hacks That Help

As we grow older, several changes in skin biology and function make our skin more vulnerable to dryness, and winter's cold, dry air especially with heating indoors simply exacerbates that dryness. The weakened skin barrier leads to increased transepidermal water loss, meaning skin loses moisture more easily. In winter, cold air outside and low humidity inside heated rooms dry the air further; this makes living conditions especially harsh for older skin that already struggles to hold onto moisture. Because of these factors, many older adults experience chronic dry skin, often worse in winter, leading to flakiness, itching, cracking, and even risk of eczema or infections if not managed well. But that doesn't mean you have to just “tolerate” it, smart care and consistent routine can make a big difference. Below are some desi hacks to cure dry skin.

9 Desi hacks to help deal with dry skin in winter as we age

1. Use gentle oils right after shower

Instead of immediately applying chemical creams, warm a small amount of cold-pressed coconut oil (or sesame or mustard oil) in your palms and lightly massage onto slightly damp skin after bathing. Oils help lock in moisture and compensate for reduced natural oil production in ageing skin. The lipid barrier being weak with age is one of the main reasons skin dries out.

2. Prefer lukewarm water over hot water

Long, hot baths especially common in winter for warmth, strip away whatever natural oils your skin has left. Switch to lukewarm water and keep the shower or bath brief, 5–10 minutes. This helps preserve the natural oil barrier.

3. Moisturise while skin is still damp

Just like you rub oil on damp skin, if using a moisturiser, apply it within 2–3 minutes of bath when skin is slightly moist. That helps “lock-in” the water before it evaporates.

4. Use gentle, fragrance-free soaps or cleansers

Harsh soaps or strong detergents can strip the skin barrier, worsening dryness. Opt for mild cleansers ideally fragrance-free or even traditional natural cleansers. This protects the fragile skin barrier that becomes more permeable with age.

5. Use a humidifier and other methods

Winter air, especially when heaters are on, becomes extremely dry. At home, use a cool-mist humidifier if possible or place a bowl of water near radiators, or even keep indoor plants to add humidity. Humid air reduces water loss from skin.

6. Eat a balanced diet rich in healthy fats and water-rich foods

Include natural desi foods such as ghee, nuts, seeds and water-rich vegetables and fruits. Healthy fats support skin's lipid barrier. Hydration and nutrients help maintain skin's structural and moisturising functions.

7. Avoid over-cleansing and over-scrubbing

Exfoliation can be helpful but overdoing it especially with scrubs can damage the already fragile skin barrier in older adults. Better to use gentle exfoliation and only when skin is not dry or irritated. This helps prevent micro-tears that lead to more dryness or even infection.

8. Cover exposed areas

When stepping out, cover hands, face, neck, use gloves, scarves, or shawls. Wind and cold air accelerate moisture loss. Traditional winter shawls or scarves work well but try to avoid rough fabrics that might irritate skin. This hack harnesses old-school wisdom.

9. Stay hydrated

Drink enough water through the day. Additionally, you can include warm desi drinks such as water with a few slices of ginger, warm buttermilk, or milk with turmeric/honey, which help hydration and may support skin health from within. Internal hydration supports skin's moisture reservoir, which tends to dry out more with age.

If despite regular moisturising and care you see worsening dryness, deep cracks, bleeding, red patches, or itchiness that disrupts sleep, consider consulting a dermatologist. They may prescribe creams or check for underlying issue before things get worse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

