Concerned About Pores? The Doctor Explains How To Transform Your Skin In Just A Few Weeks

Are you tired of dealing with oily skin and visible pores? You are not alone. Dermatologist Ankur Sarin came up with the ultimate solution to this problem. Discussing the benefits of retinol, he explained how it can transform your skin and give you the glowing, smooth complexion you've always wanted. In a video shared on Instagram, the doctor explains in Hindi, “Pores are basically the openings of your oil glands. And they are more prominent in oily skin.” So what is the solution? He adds, “Retinol is the best product for pores. It increases collagen and smoothens the skin. And it makes your pores less visible. Along with retinol, it also has glycerin, complex peptides and some soothing molecules. Because of this, there is no dryness in this product.”

In the caption of the video, he further talks in length about the benefits of retinol. He reveals, “Retinol is one of the most effective ingredients for smoother, clearer skin — but only when used right! It is the most powerful ingredient for healthy, youthful skin — but it's also one that needs to be introduced slowly.”

Why is Retinol worth it?

Boosts collagen production Reduces fine lines and pigmentation Smoothens uneven texture Improves overall radiance

How To Use Retinol?

Explaining the correct way to use retinol, he says -

Start by using it 2–3 times a week at night, always on dry skin. Follow up with a good moisturiser to reduce any irritation. Once your skin adjusts, you can gradually increase the frequency.

He also has some recommendations for the product. These are: “I personally like Neutrogena Visible Repair Regenerating Cream With Retinol— it's gentle, well-formulated, and great for beginners who want visible results without over-drying their skin.”

Key Takeaways:

At the end of the video, he gives a clear reminder for the use of retinol. He mentions, “But remember one thing, pores can be reduced. They will not disappear completely. Use this product at night. It is very important to use it consistently to achieve the best results.”

Take a look at the post here:

The post also carried a disclaimer on the regular use of retinol. It can be read as: “Content and information provided on this handle are based on personal usage and/or are for informational purposes only. It is not intended to treat or prevent any medical condition and cannot replace professional medical advice from a doctor. Please consult with a physician or dermatologist regarding any medical or health-related diagnosis or treatment options.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.