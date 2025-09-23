Do You Really Need Collagen Supplements? Dermatologist Answers

Collagen is a type of protein. It is composed mainly of the amino acids glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. Collagen is found in connective tissue, skin, tendons, bones, and cartilage. It comprises amino acids, which are crucial for maintaining the strength and elasticity of our tissues. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen, leading to signs of ageing such as wrinkles, joint pain, and weaker skin. While certain foods are rich in collagen, it is also available as a supplement.

In recent years, collagen supplements have gained popularity, particularly for skin health and joint support. Many people are turning to collagen peptides, typically found in powder or capsule form, as a convenient way to boost their collagen intake. If you are a beginner to collagen supplements, we have a guide straight from our expert. Keep reading to clear all your doubts.

Collagen supplements: Is this trend worth following?

Do you really need collagen supplements?

"Collagen supplements are not necessary for everybody. We all produce collagen in our bodies, but this ability decreases with age, high levels of stress, smoking, and diets low in protein. Collagen supplements are supposed to support skin elasticity, support joint health and support hair strength, but the results can vary in everyone. If you are already eating a healthy diet with various sources of protein and living a healthy lifestyle, you may not need collagen supplements," said Dr. Chandani Jain Gupta, MBBS & MD- Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi.

Who should consider collagen supplementation?

"Individuals who might see a benefit with collagen include those in their 30s and above who notice the appearance of wrinkles, joint pain, or reduced firmness of skin."

"Athletes, women over the age of 50, or individuals who are stressed out, eat poorly, or have conditions that could compromise skin and bone health, may benefit from additional collagen support. The ideal candidates for collagen supplementation would be those concerned about visible signs of ageing or dietary insufficiency," Dr. Jain explained.

The ideal age to start collagen supplements

The expert explained that collagen production begins to decline around the mid-20s, but most individuals don't consider taking supplements until around the age of 30.

"Starting supplementation earlier can be preventative, whereas taking supplements later can provide benefits mainly through the repair of collagen. If you decide to use a collagen supplement, hydrolysed collagen (peptides) are usually better absorbed. I recommend starting with a small dose daily (5-10 grams) and being consistent for at least 8-12 weeks to assess results," Dr. Jain advised.

Foods to naturally boost collagen levels

Diet is a key component in collagen generation. Some foods that include collagen are chicken skin, fish, bone broth, and egg whites. Certain vitamins and minerals support the body in making collagen as well. Foods rich in Vitamin C (citrus, bell peppers, and berries), zinc (nuts and seeds), and copper (shellfish and whole grains) can help the body build collagen. Collagen health can be promoted through an overall diet rich in protein.

Benefits of collagen supplements

Collagen may improve skin elasticity and hydration, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and promoting a youthful look. Hydrolysed collagen supplements have been linked to reduced joint pain and inflammation, possibly benefiting those with osteoarthritis or general joint discomfort.

Some studies suggest that collagen supplements, when combined with resistance training, can help increase muscle mass in older adults. Users often report stronger nails and healthier hair growth when taking collagen supplements.

How to consume safely

If you're new to collagen supplements, start with a lower dosage and gradually increase it as needed. Mix collagen powder into smoothies, coffee, or yoghurt for an easy addition to your diet. Before starting any supplement, including collagen, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are pregnant or nursing. If you experience any discomfort, talk to your doctor.

While supplementation can be beneficial, it's also essential to eat a balanced diet rich in foods that support natural collagen production, such as leafy greens, citrus fruits, and lean proteins.

(Dr. Chandani Jain Gupta, MBBS & MD- Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.