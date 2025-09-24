Accused In 'Cash-For-Vote' Case Seeks Action Against Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy

A letter purportedly written to the Supreme Court by an individual who identifies himself as both an accused and a victim in the 'Cash-for-Vote' case has made direct allegations and demanded action against both Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy.

The letter, dated September 23, 2025, was reportedly sent to the Supreme Court of India by Jerusalem Matthayya. It demands a fresh, high-level investigation and calls for a ban on two major political parties, the TDP and the Congress.

Matthayya, who identifies himself as both an "accused and victim" in the case, claims that his actions were directed by then-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his associate, current Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

According to the letter, Matthayya was ordered to bribe a TRS MLA with Rs 5 crores in 2016 to secure a vote in the Legislative Council elections.

The letter explicitly requests the Supreme Court to investigate Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh Naidu, TDP leaders, and various police and intelligence officials, holding them accountable for their alleged roles in the conspiracy.

It asks for the removal of all accused, including Revanth Reddy, from their current government positions to ensure a fair and uncompromised investigation.

It asks the top court to supervise the new inquiry directly, arguing that it should not be conducted by the Telangana or Andhra Pradesh High Courts.

The letter also demands a ban on the TDP and Congress parties from all future elections and dissolve the state governments they are currently running, citing their alleged attempt to subvert democracy.

The 'Cash-for-Vote' case of 2015, had centered on an alleged bribery attempt by then TDP MLA Revanth Reddy to secure a vote from a nominated MLA in the Telangana Legislative Council elections. Audio recordings purportedly featuring Chandrababu Naidu's voice were also leaked, though no formal charges were ever brought against him.

Matthayya's letter, submitted a day after the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on a related petition, could serve as a game-changer.

