Maggi, Nutella, Amul, Mother Dairy And More Slash Prices After GST 2.0 Cut

The Government's latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform, referred to as "GST 2.0," came into effect on September 22. It marks the most significant overhaul since GST's introduction in 2017. The four existing tax slabs of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% have now been simplified to just two - 5% and 18%. This change has triggered a wave of price cuts across leading food and beverage companies, making daily essentials and indulgent buys more affordable. Several FMCG brands have already shared updated price lists through distributors, websites and newspaper advertisements, reported PTI.

Here Are 10 Popular Food Brands In India And Their Price Cuts:

1. Dabur Cuts Prices On Real Juice, Chyawanprakash And Hajmola

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur has reduced the price of Real Juice (1L) from ₹130 to ₹122. Chyawanprakash (900g) has dropped from ₹475 to ₹440. Digestive tablets Hajmola (120 tabs) will now cost ₹65, down from ₹70.

2. Maggi Noodles And Nescafé Coffee Get Cheaper

Nestlé India has cut the price of Maggi instant noodles to ₹116 for its 600g pack (earlier ₹120 for 500g). Nescafé Classic (45g) has been reduced by ₹30 to ₹235, while Nescafé Gold now retails at ₹755 - a ₹95 cut.

3. Amul Announces Cuts Across 700+ Products

Dairy major Amul has announced price cuts across ghee, butter, paneer, cheese, ice cream and snacks. Butter (100g) is now ₹58, down from ₹62, while ghee (1L) has dropped from ₹650 to ₹610. Paneer (200g) is priced at ₹95 (earlier ₹99). Amul processed cheese block (1kg) now costs ₹545, a ₹30 reduction. Its ice cream range starts at ₹9 (earlier ₹10).

4. Mother Dairy Products Now More Affordable

Mother Dairy has reduced prices across over 150 products. UHT milk in tetra packs is cheaper by ₹2, while ghee (1kg) has dropped by ₹30. Cheese cubes (180g) are priced at ₹135 (earlier ₹145), flavoured milkshakes (180ml) at ₹28 (earlier ₹30), and Safal Frozen French Fries (400g) at ₹95 (earlier ₹100). Pouch milk remains unchanged as it is exempt from GST.

5. Tropicana Juices And Aquafina Bottled Water Slashed

PepsiCo distributor Varun Beverages has cut the price of Tropicana Apple Juice (1L) to ₹105 from ₹115 and Mango Slice (1.2L) to ₹65 from ₹70. Aquafina bottled water (1L) is now ₹18 instead of ₹20. Prices of aerated soft drinks remain unchanged as they continue to attract a 40% duty under GST 2.0.

6. Ferrero Lowers Nutella And Ferrero Rocher Costs

Confectionery maker Ferrero has reduced the price of hazelnut spread Nutella (350g) by ₹50 to ₹399, while Ferrero Rocher chocolates (300g) are down by ₹100 to ₹879.

7. ITC Reduces Ghee And Biscuit Prices

ITC's cow ghee (1L) is now priced at ₹1,010, down from ₹1,080. Sunfeast Marie Light (956g pack) has been reduced to ₹150 from ₹170.

8. Reliance Cuts Cost Of Cow Ghee

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has reduced the price of its cow ghee (1L) by ₹50 to ₹750.

9. HUL Cuts Prices Of Horlicks, Kissan Jam And Bru Coffee

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has announced price reductions on Horlicks, Kissan Jam and Bru Coffee, effective from September 22.

10. Blue Tokai To Roll Out Reductions Across Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters has announced a price drop across its 180+ cafes following the GST cut on food and beverage services. The revised rates will be implemented by the end of the month.